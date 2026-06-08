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Home > World > CHINA'S XI: CHINESE PARTY, GOVERNMENT'S FIRM STANCE ON HIGHLY VALUING CHINA-NORTH KOREA TRADITIONAL FRIENDSHIP WILL NOT CHANGE -XINHUA

CHINA'S XI: CHINESE PARTY, GOVERNMENT'S FIRM STANCE ON HIGHLY VALUING CHINA-NORTH KOREA TRADITIONAL FRIENDSHIP WILL NOT CHANGE -XINHUA

CHINA'S XI: CHINESE PARTY, GOVERNMENT'S FIRM STANCE ON HIGHLY VALUING CHINA-NORTH KOREA TRADITIONAL FRIENDSHIP WILL NOT CHANGE -XINHUA

Written By: Editorial Webdesk
Published: June 8, 2026 15:12:05 IST

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CHINA'S XI: CHINESE PARTY, GOVERNMENT'S FIRM STANCE ON HIGHLY VALUING CHINA-NORTH KOREA TRADITIONAL FRIENDSHIP WILL NOT CHANGE -XINHUA

CHINA'S XI: CHINESE PARTY, GOVERNMENT'S FIRM STANCE ON HIGHLY VALUING CHINA-NORTH KOREA TRADITIONAL FRIENDSHIP WILL NOT CHANGE -XINHUA

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 8, 2026 3:12 PM IST
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CHINA'S XI: CHINESE PARTY, GOVERNMENT'S FIRM STANCE ON HIGHLY VALUING CHINA-NORTH KOREA TRADITIONAL FRIENDSHIP WILL NOT CHANGE -XINHUA

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CHINA'S XI: CHINESE PARTY, GOVERNMENT'S FIRM STANCE ON HIGHLY VALUING CHINA-NORTH KOREA TRADITIONAL FRIENDSHIP WILL NOT CHANGE -XINHUA

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CHINA'S XI: CHINESE PARTY, GOVERNMENT'S FIRM STANCE ON HIGHLY VALUING CHINA-NORTH KOREA TRADITIONAL FRIENDSHIP WILL NOT CHANGE -XINHUA
CHINA'S XI: CHINESE PARTY, GOVERNMENT'S FIRM STANCE ON HIGHLY VALUING CHINA-NORTH KOREA TRADITIONAL FRIENDSHIP WILL NOT CHANGE -XINHUA
CHINA'S XI: CHINESE PARTY, GOVERNMENT'S FIRM STANCE ON HIGHLY VALUING CHINA-NORTH KOREA TRADITIONAL FRIENDSHIP WILL NOT CHANGE -XINHUA
CHINA'S XI: CHINESE PARTY, GOVERNMENT'S FIRM STANCE ON HIGHLY VALUING CHINA-NORTH KOREA TRADITIONAL FRIENDSHIP WILL NOT CHANGE -XINHUA

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