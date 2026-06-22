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Home > World > COLOMBIA LEFTIST CEPEDA IN SECOND PLACE WITH 48% OF VOTE, WITH MORE THAN 80% OF BALLOT BOXES COUNTED

COLOMBIA LEFTIST CEPEDA IN SECOND PLACE WITH 48% OF VOTE, WITH MORE THAN 80% OF BALLOT BOXES COUNTED

COLOMBIA LEFTIST CEPEDA IN SECOND PLACE WITH 48% OF VOTE, WITH MORE THAN 80% OF BALLOT BOXES COUNTED

Written By: Editorial Webdesk
Published: June 22, 2026 03:21:19 IST

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COLOMBIA LEFTIST CEPEDA IN SECOND PLACE WITH 48% OF VOTE, WITH MORE THAN 80% OF BALLOT BOXES COUNTED

COLOMBIA LEFTIST CEPEDA IN SECOND PLACE WITH 48% OF VOTE, WITH MORE THAN 80% OF BALLOT BOXES COUNTED

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 22, 2026 3:21 AM IST
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COLOMBIA LEFTIST CEPEDA IN SECOND PLACE WITH 48% OF VOTE, WITH MORE THAN 80% OF BALLOT BOXES COUNTED

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COLOMBIA LEFTIST CEPEDA IN SECOND PLACE WITH 48% OF VOTE, WITH MORE THAN 80% OF BALLOT BOXES COUNTED

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COLOMBIA LEFTIST CEPEDA IN SECOND PLACE WITH 48% OF VOTE, WITH MORE THAN 80% OF BALLOT BOXES COUNTED
COLOMBIA LEFTIST CEPEDA IN SECOND PLACE WITH 48% OF VOTE, WITH MORE THAN 80% OF BALLOT BOXES COUNTED
COLOMBIA LEFTIST CEPEDA IN SECOND PLACE WITH 48% OF VOTE, WITH MORE THAN 80% OF BALLOT BOXES COUNTED
COLOMBIA LEFTIST CEPEDA IN SECOND PLACE WITH 48% OF VOTE, WITH MORE THAN 80% OF BALLOT BOXES COUNTED

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