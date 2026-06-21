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Home > World > Consulate General of India in Shanghai hosts International Day of Yoga at Bund Finance Centre

Consulate General of India in Shanghai hosts International Day of Yoga at Bund Finance Centre

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/indian-envoy-dinesh-trivedi-joins-participants-in-international-yoga-day-event-in-dhaka20260621093559"> <p class="title">Indian envoy Dinesh Trivedi joins participants in International Yoga Day event in Dhaka </p> <a>

Indian envoy Dinesh Trivedi joins participants in International Yoga Day event in Dhaka

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 21, 2026 10:23:11 IST

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Consulate General of India in Shanghai hosts International Day of Yoga at Bund Finance Centre

Shanghai [China], June 21 (ANI): The Consulate General of India in Shanghai celebrated the 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2026 at the Bund Finance Centre (BFC) on Sunday.

The flagship event, organised under this year’s theme, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing,” brought together 400 participants, including members of the diplomatic corps, academics, yoga practitioners, members of the Indian diaspora, and friends of India in China.

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Indian Consulate General in Shanghai said that Consul General Pratik Mathur was happy to host the splendid ceremony for the 12th edition of the International Day of Yoga in Shanghai with a majestic view of Pearl TV Tower at the historic Bund along the banks of the Huangpu river, a major landmark which is a testament to the old historic links between India and China.

The historic location at the heart of the Yangtze river delta region, the growth hub of the region, provided the perfect backdrop to the closure of the 90-day burst of activities and programs built around IDY 2026 which unfolded since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call in Mann ki Baat, the Consulate General said in its statement.

Mathur in his welcome remarks thanked the Indian community and companies in the region who had contributed to Consulate’s efforts to host major IDY 2026 events across some of China’s most developed cities and counties such as Shanghai, Nanjing, Hangzhou, Suzhou, Kunshan, Wuxi, Ningbo, Keqiao and Nantong over the past few weeks.

The program today Consul General pointed out was built around the IDY 2026 theme of “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”. The CG also specially thanked Sister Sapna, the China in-charge for Brahma Kumaris and Siddharth Chatterjee, former UN Chief for China and President of think tank Global Neighbours for their honoured participation in the event.

In a post on X, Brahma Kumari said, “Honoured to be part of the grand celebrations of the 12th IDY 2026 at the iconic Bund in Shanghai. Our heartfelt gratitude to Consul General Shri Pratik Mathur and Consulate General of India in Shanghai for bringing together communities to celebrate this year’s theme, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing.” We are delighted that BK Sister Sapna, China In-charge of Brahma Kumaris, joined this inspiring initiative, reaffirming the transformative role of Rajyoga Meditation in fostering holistic well-being and inner harmony.” (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 21, 2026 10:23 AM IST
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Consulate General of India in Shanghai hosts International Day of Yoga at Bund Finance Centre

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Consulate General of India in Shanghai hosts International Day of Yoga at Bund Finance Centre
Consulate General of India in Shanghai hosts International Day of Yoga at Bund Finance Centre
Consulate General of India in Shanghai hosts International Day of Yoga at Bund Finance Centre
Consulate General of India in Shanghai hosts International Day of Yoga at Bund Finance Centre

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