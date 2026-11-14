DUFFY: PASSENGERS WILL CONTINUE TO SEE SOME DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS AS CARRIERS RESCHEDULE FLIGHTS AND REPOSITION AIRCRAFT/CREWS WHERE THEY ARE NEEDED MOST

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > DUFFY: PASSENGERS WILL CONTINUE TO SEE SOME DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS AS CARRIERS RESCHEDULE FLIGHTS AND REPOSITION AIRCRAFT/CREWS WHERE THEY ARE NEEDED MOST

DUFFY: PASSENGERS WILL CONTINUE TO SEE SOME DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS AS CARRIERS RESCHEDULE FLIGHTS AND REPOSITION AIRCRAFT/CREWS WHERE THEY ARE NEEDED MOST

DUFFY: PASSENGERS WILL CONTINUE TO SEE SOME DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS AS CARRIERS RESCHEDULE FLIGHTS AND REPOSITION AIRCRAFT/CREWS WHERE THEY ARE NEEDED MOST

Written By:
Published: November 14, 2026 19:23:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

DUFFY: PASSENGERS WILL CONTINUE TO SEE SOME DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS AS CARRIERS RESCHEDULE FLIGHTS AND REPOSITION AIRCRAFT/CREWS WHERE THEY ARE NEEDED MOST

DUFFY: PASSENGERS WILL CONTINUE TO SEE SOME DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS AS CARRIERS RESCHEDULE FLIGHTS AND REPOSITION AIRCRAFT/CREWS WHERE THEY ARE NEEDED MOST

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 14, 2026 7:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

UPDATE 1-Fed's Collins says gradual rate hikes best to manage economic risks

Kremlin says Putin, Xi and Trump to hold meeting in China on November 19 – RIA

Cricket-Sammons to step down as Zimbabwe's head coach after UAE tour

Nets visit Grizzlies, strive for continued offensive success

UPDATE 2-Afghanistan v Zimbabwe in UAE 2026 Scoreboard

LATEST NEWS

Thousands of US flights canceled, delayed as air travel system recovers from shutdown

Michael Mann seeks to reclaim copyright to original ‘Heat’ screenplay

Italy hold training session ahead of crucial Nations League game away to Belgium

Musk says Nvidia will lose 'critical' deals without Jensen Huang

Musk says Nvidia will lose 'critical' deals without Jensen Huang

Belgian soccer squad prepares for upcoming match against Italy

Musk says Nvidia will lose 'critical' deals without Jensen Huang

Musk says Nvidia will lose 'critical' deals without Jensen Huang

Ryan Group of Schools Launches Official Song ‘Rang Birangi Duniya’ on Children’s Day, Celebrating 50 Glorious Years

Italy hold training session ahead of crucial Nations League game away to Belgium

DUFFY: PASSENGERS WILL CONTINUE TO SEE SOME DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS AS CARRIERS RESCHEDULE FLIGHTS AND REPOSITION AIRCRAFT/CREWS WHERE THEY ARE NEEDED MOST

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

DUFFY: PASSENGERS WILL CONTINUE TO SEE SOME DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS AS CARRIERS RESCHEDULE FLIGHTS AND REPOSITION AIRCRAFT/CREWS WHERE THEY ARE NEEDED MOST

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

DUFFY: PASSENGERS WILL CONTINUE TO SEE SOME DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS AS CARRIERS RESCHEDULE FLIGHTS AND REPOSITION AIRCRAFT/CREWS WHERE THEY ARE NEEDED MOST
DUFFY: PASSENGERS WILL CONTINUE TO SEE SOME DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS AS CARRIERS RESCHEDULE FLIGHTS AND REPOSITION AIRCRAFT/CREWS WHERE THEY ARE NEEDED MOST
DUFFY: PASSENGERS WILL CONTINUE TO SEE SOME DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS AS CARRIERS RESCHEDULE FLIGHTS AND REPOSITION AIRCRAFT/CREWS WHERE THEY ARE NEEDED MOST
DUFFY: PASSENGERS WILL CONTINUE TO SEE SOME DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS AS CARRIERS RESCHEDULE FLIGHTS AND REPOSITION AIRCRAFT/CREWS WHERE THEY ARE NEEDED MOST

QUICK LINKS