EAM Jaishankar to embark on four-day visit to Mongolia and South Korea, discussions with counterparts on agenda

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > EAM Jaishankar to embark on four-day visit to Mongolia and South Korea, discussions with counterparts on agenda

EAM Jaishankar to embark on four-day visit to Mongolia and South Korea, discussions with counterparts on agenda

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/europe/burgenstock-summit-us-iran-agree-on-roadmap-to-reach-final-deal-within-60-days20260622081902"> <p class="title">Burgenstock summit: US, Iran agree on roadmap to reach final deal within 60 days</p> <a>

Burgenstock summit: US, Iran agree on roadmap to reach final deal within 60 days

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 22, 2026 09:01:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

EAM Jaishankar to embark on four-day visit to Mongolia and South Korea, discussions with counterparts on agenda

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a four-day visit to Mongolia and the Republic of Korea on Monday.

According to an official release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Jaishankar will be meeting with the Mongolian and Korean leaderships and holding discussions with his counterparts during his official visit from June 22 to 25.

You Might Be Interested In

“External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar (EAM) will pay an official visit to Mongolia and the Republic of Korea from 22-25 June 2026,” the Ministry wrote.

The Ministry said that the EAM will visit Mongolia on June 22 and 23, followed by his visit to the South Korea, scheduled on June 24 and 25.

During his visit, Jaishankar will also deliver the keynote speech at the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity in Jeju on Thursday.

“EAM will visit Mongolia on 22 and 23 June 2026. During the visit, EAM will meet with the Mongolian leadership and hold discussions with his counterpart Foreign Minister B Battsetseg. EAM will visit Republic of Korea on 24 and 25 June 2026. EAM will hold discussions with ROK Foreign Minister Cho Hyun during the visit. He will also deliver the keynote speech at the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity in Jeju on 25 June 2026,” it added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France.

During the meeting, PM Modi recalled the South Korean President’s visit to India and expressed optimism on strengthening ties across emerging sectors.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung visited India earlier in April, where the leaders agreed on the Joint Strategic Vision for implementing and adding further content to the India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership in the next five years (2026-2030).

On the other hand, Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa arrived in New Delhi in October last year for a four-day state visit.

The President met Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to discuss the next decade of cooperation.

Following the meeting, India stated that the Mongolian oil refinery, its largest Line of Credit (LoC)-backed infrastructure project, is expected to be operational by 2028.

The refinery, funded by a USD 1.7 billion Line of Credit from India, is a major milestone in the bilateral partnership and a key project for Mongolia’s quest for energy independence. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 22, 2026 9:01 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: b-battsetsegCho Hyung7 summitjeju-forummeamongolia-visitprime-minister-modis. jaishankarsouth korea

RELATED News

Trump reiterates Vance's stance on Iran being ready for "major weapons inspections" to ensure "nuclear honesty" after Switzerland talks

BRIEF-Atlas Salt Says Jeff Kilborn Resigns As CFO Of Atlas Salt

Iran rejects US VP's claims of Tehran allowing nuclear inspectors, says interactions with IAEA based on "safeguards agreements"

BRIEF-Brazil's MRV Sells Ten Oaks, Rayzor Ranch In Texas For $139 Million

India, Mongolia discuss new initiatives for next phase of Strategic Partnership: EAM after meeting with Mongolian counterpart

LATEST NEWS

Meta to pause internal mouse-tracking tech while examining data security issues

Meta to pause internal mouse-tracking tech while examining data security issues

Benedict Cumberbatch to reprise his role in Judith Kerr's picture books based animation special 'Mog's Bad Thing'

Vitalis International School Launches Parent Partnership Initiative

FIFA World Cup 2026: Klose congratulates Messi on breaking World Cup goals record, calls him "best footballer of all time"

'Genius' Messi triumphs in Dallas match, Argentina and Austrian fans say

Clive Davis, towering music executive who reshaped American sound, dies at 94

Trump signs orders calling for powerful quantum computer, targeting 2028

Senate passes housing bill in bid to ease supply crunch, high costs

Hugh Jackman's 'The Sheep Detectives' to kickstart its OTT journey on Prime Video

EAM Jaishankar to embark on four-day visit to Mongolia and South Korea, discussions with counterparts on agenda

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

EAM Jaishankar to embark on four-day visit to Mongolia and South Korea, discussions with counterparts on agenda

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

EAM Jaishankar to embark on four-day visit to Mongolia and South Korea, discussions with counterparts on agenda
EAM Jaishankar to embark on four-day visit to Mongolia and South Korea, discussions with counterparts on agenda
EAM Jaishankar to embark on four-day visit to Mongolia and South Korea, discussions with counterparts on agenda
EAM Jaishankar to embark on four-day visit to Mongolia and South Korea, discussions with counterparts on agenda

QUICK LINKS