EAM Jaishankar to embark on four-day visit to Mongolia and South Korea, discussions with counterparts on agenda

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a four-day visit to Mongolia and the Republic of Korea on Monday.

According to an official release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Jaishankar will be meeting with the Mongolian and Korean leaderships and holding discussions with his counterparts during his official visit from June 22 to 25.

“External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar (EAM) will pay an official visit to Mongolia and the Republic of Korea from 22-25 June 2026,” the Ministry wrote.

The Ministry said that the EAM will visit Mongolia on June 22 and 23, followed by his visit to the South Korea, scheduled on June 24 and 25.

During his visit, Jaishankar will also deliver the keynote speech at the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity in Jeju on Thursday.

“EAM will visit Mongolia on 22 and 23 June 2026. During the visit, EAM will meet with the Mongolian leadership and hold discussions with his counterpart Foreign Minister B Battsetseg. EAM will visit Republic of Korea on 24 and 25 June 2026. EAM will hold discussions with ROK Foreign Minister Cho Hyun during the visit. He will also deliver the keynote speech at the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity in Jeju on 25 June 2026,” it added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France.

During the meeting, PM Modi recalled the South Korean President’s visit to India and expressed optimism on strengthening ties across emerging sectors.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung visited India earlier in April, where the leaders agreed on the Joint Strategic Vision for implementing and adding further content to the India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership in the next five years (2026-2030).

On the other hand, Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa arrived in New Delhi in October last year for a four-day state visit.

The President met Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to discuss the next decade of cooperation.

Following the meeting, India stated that the Mongolian oil refinery, its largest Line of Credit (LoC)-backed infrastructure project, is expected to be operational by 2028.

The refinery, funded by a USD 1.7 billion Line of Credit from India, is a major milestone in the bilateral partnership and a key project for Mongolia’s quest for energy independence. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.