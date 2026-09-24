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Home > World > EU IMPOSES SANCTIONS ON XENIA FEDOROVA , A FORMER SENIOR EXECUTIVE OF RUSSIA TODAY FRANCE

EU IMPOSES SANCTIONS ON XENIA FEDOROVA , A FORMER SENIOR EXECUTIVE OF RUSSIA TODAY FRANCE

EU IMPOSES SANCTIONS ON XENIA FEDOROVA , A FORMER SENIOR EXECUTIVE OF RUSSIA TODAY FRANCE

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Published: September 24, 2026 19:17:11 IST

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EU IMPOSES SANCTIONS ON XENIA FEDOROVA , A FORMER SENIOR EXECUTIVE OF RUSSIA TODAY FRANCE

EU IMPOSES SANCTIONS ON XENIA FEDOROVA , A FORMER SENIOR EXECUTIVE OF RUSSIA TODAY FRANCE

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 24, 2026 7:17 PM IST
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EU IMPOSES SANCTIONS ON XENIA FEDOROVA , A FORMER SENIOR EXECUTIVE OF RUSSIA TODAY FRANCE

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EU IMPOSES SANCTIONS ON XENIA FEDOROVA , A FORMER SENIOR EXECUTIVE OF RUSSIA TODAY FRANCE

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EU IMPOSES SANCTIONS ON XENIA FEDOROVA , A FORMER SENIOR EXECUTIVE OF RUSSIA TODAY FRANCE
EU IMPOSES SANCTIONS ON XENIA FEDOROVA , A FORMER SENIOR EXECUTIVE OF RUSSIA TODAY FRANCE
EU IMPOSES SANCTIONS ON XENIA FEDOROVA , A FORMER SENIOR EXECUTIVE OF RUSSIA TODAY FRANCE
EU IMPOSES SANCTIONS ON XENIA FEDOROVA , A FORMER SENIOR EXECUTIVE OF RUSSIA TODAY FRANCE

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