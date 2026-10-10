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Home > World > EU PRESIDENCY PROPOSES 8% CUT TO 2028-2034 EU BUDGET TO €1.6 TRILLION FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION'S €2 TRILLION PROPOSAL, DOCUMENT SHOWS

EU PRESIDENCY PROPOSES 8% CUT TO 2028-2034 EU BUDGET TO €1.6 TRILLION FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION'S €2 TRILLION PROPOSAL, DOCUMENT SHOWS

EU PRESIDENCY PROPOSES 8% CUT TO 2028-2034 EU BUDGET TO €1.6 TRILLION FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION'S €2 TRILLION PROPOSAL, DOCUMENT SHOWS

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Published: October 10, 2026 13:58:12 IST

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EU PRESIDENCY PROPOSES 8% CUT TO 2028-2034 EU BUDGET TO €1.6 TRILLION FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION'S €2 TRILLION PROPOSAL, DOCUMENT SHOWS

EU PRESIDENCY PROPOSES 8% CUT TO 2028-2034 EU BUDGET TO €1.6 TRILLION FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION'S €2 TRILLION PROPOSAL, DOCUMENT SHOWS

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 10, 2026 1:58 PM IST
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EU PRESIDENCY PROPOSES 8% CUT TO 2028-2034 EU BUDGET TO €1.6 TRILLION FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION'S €2 TRILLION PROPOSAL, DOCUMENT SHOWS

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EU PRESIDENCY PROPOSES 8% CUT TO 2028-2034 EU BUDGET TO €1.6 TRILLION FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION'S €2 TRILLION PROPOSAL, DOCUMENT SHOWS

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EU PRESIDENCY PROPOSES 8% CUT TO 2028-2034 EU BUDGET TO €1.6 TRILLION FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION'S €2 TRILLION PROPOSAL, DOCUMENT SHOWS
EU PRESIDENCY PROPOSES 8% CUT TO 2028-2034 EU BUDGET TO €1.6 TRILLION FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION'S €2 TRILLION PROPOSAL, DOCUMENT SHOWS
EU PRESIDENCY PROPOSES 8% CUT TO 2028-2034 EU BUDGET TO €1.6 TRILLION FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION'S €2 TRILLION PROPOSAL, DOCUMENT SHOWS
EU PRESIDENCY PROPOSES 8% CUT TO 2028-2034 EU BUDGET TO €1.6 TRILLION FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION'S €2 TRILLION PROPOSAL, DOCUMENT SHOWS

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