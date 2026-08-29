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Home > World > FITCH AFFIRMS FRANCE AT 'A+'; OUTLOOK STABLE

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Last updated: August 29, 2026 02:31:55 IST

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 29, 2026 2:31 AM IST
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