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Home > World > FRENCH PRIME MINISTER LECORNU: FRANCE TO RELEASE 10 MILLION BARRELS OF DIESEL FROM RESERVES

FRENCH PRIME MINISTER LECORNU: FRANCE TO RELEASE 10 MILLION BARRELS OF DIESEL FROM RESERVES

FRENCH PRIME MINISTER LECORNU: FRANCE TO RELEASE 10 MILLION BARRELS OF DIESEL FROM RESERVES

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Published: October 7, 2026 22:32:04 IST

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FRENCH PRIME MINISTER LECORNU: FRANCE TO RELEASE 10 MILLION BARRELS OF DIESEL FROM RESERVES

FRENCH PRIME MINISTER LECORNU: FRANCE TO RELEASE 10 MILLION BARRELS OF DIESEL FROM RESERVES

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 7, 2026 10:32 PM IST
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FRENCH PRIME MINISTER LECORNU: FRANCE TO RELEASE 10 MILLION BARRELS OF DIESEL FROM RESERVES

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FRENCH PRIME MINISTER LECORNU: FRANCE TO RELEASE 10 MILLION BARRELS OF DIESEL FROM RESERVES

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FRENCH PRIME MINISTER LECORNU: FRANCE TO RELEASE 10 MILLION BARRELS OF DIESEL FROM RESERVES
FRENCH PRIME MINISTER LECORNU: FRANCE TO RELEASE 10 MILLION BARRELS OF DIESEL FROM RESERVES
FRENCH PRIME MINISTER LECORNU: FRANCE TO RELEASE 10 MILLION BARRELS OF DIESEL FROM RESERVES
FRENCH PRIME MINISTER LECORNU: FRANCE TO RELEASE 10 MILLION BARRELS OF DIESEL FROM RESERVES

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