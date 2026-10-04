LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Friendlies Summaries

Friendlies Summaries

Friendlies Summaries

Written By:
Published: October 4, 2026 16:58:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Friendlies Summaries

Oct 4 (OPTA) – Summaries for the Friendlies on Sunday (start times are GMT) Friendlies 1 ……………………………………………………….. Comoros (13:00) Senegal …………………

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 4, 2026 4:58 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

UPDATE 1-Russia to intensify strikes on Ukraine after Zelenskiy interview

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Verstappen wins chaotic rain-delayed Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

UPDATE 2-Iran says Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until conditions are met

Iran to increase the range of its missiles, army spokesperson tells Fars

IRAN'S ARMY SPOKESPERSON SAYS FOLLOWING WAR WITH US TEHRAN DECIDED TO WORK ON UPGRADING ITS MISSILES' RANGE – FARS NEWS

LATEST NEWS

Verstappen wins chaotic rain-delayed Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

Friendlies Summaries

OPEC+ agrees in principle to keep November oil output targets steady, sources say

Medvedev, De Minaur, Hurkacz make Beijing semi-finals

US Supreme Court to kick off term with bid by Big Oil to toss climate suits

Sabalenka ousted by Bartunkova; Andreeva sails into China Open quarters

US Supreme Court to kick off term with bid by Big Oil to toss climate suits

Marquez wins Japanese GP to cut Martin's lead

Revolut's rise to become Europe's $115 billion big bank rival

Nagoya residents see room for improvement as Asian Games draws to close

Friendlies Summaries

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Friendlies Summaries

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Friendlies Summaries
Friendlies Summaries
Friendlies Summaries
Friendlies Summaries

QUICK LINKS