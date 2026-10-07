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Home > World > GERMAN CHANCELLOR MERZ: WILL DO EVERYTHING TO ENSURE NO DESTABILISATION OF OUR COUNTRY FROM POLITICAL FRINGES

GERMAN CHANCELLOR MERZ: WILL DO EVERYTHING TO ENSURE NO DESTABILISATION OF OUR COUNTRY FROM POLITICAL FRINGES

GERMAN CHANCELLOR MERZ: WILL DO EVERYTHING TO ENSURE NO DESTABILISATION OF OUR COUNTRY FROM POLITICAL FRINGES

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Published: October 7, 2026 18:25:05 IST

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GERMAN CHANCELLOR MERZ: WILL DO EVERYTHING TO ENSURE NO DESTABILISATION OF OUR COUNTRY FROM POLITICAL FRINGES

GERMAN CHANCELLOR MERZ: WILL DO EVERYTHING TO ENSURE NO DESTABILISATION OF OUR COUNTRY FROM POLITICAL FRINGES

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 7, 2026 6:25 PM IST
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GERMAN CHANCELLOR MERZ: WILL DO EVERYTHING TO ENSURE NO DESTABILISATION OF OUR COUNTRY FROM POLITICAL FRINGES

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GERMAN CHANCELLOR MERZ: WILL DO EVERYTHING TO ENSURE NO DESTABILISATION OF OUR COUNTRY FROM POLITICAL FRINGES

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GERMAN CHANCELLOR MERZ: WILL DO EVERYTHING TO ENSURE NO DESTABILISATION OF OUR COUNTRY FROM POLITICAL FRINGES
GERMAN CHANCELLOR MERZ: WILL DO EVERYTHING TO ENSURE NO DESTABILISATION OF OUR COUNTRY FROM POLITICAL FRINGES
GERMAN CHANCELLOR MERZ: WILL DO EVERYTHING TO ENSURE NO DESTABILISATION OF OUR COUNTRY FROM POLITICAL FRINGES
GERMAN CHANCELLOR MERZ: WILL DO EVERYTHING TO ENSURE NO DESTABILISATION OF OUR COUNTRY FROM POLITICAL FRINGES

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