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Home > World > GERMAN ECONOMY MINISTER: GERMAN REFINERIES ARE MOST IMPORTANT ASSET FOR SECURITY OF ENERGY SUPPLY

GERMAN ECONOMY MINISTER: GERMAN REFINERIES ARE MOST IMPORTANT ASSET FOR SECURITY OF ENERGY SUPPLY

GERMAN ECONOMY MINISTER: GERMAN REFINERIES ARE MOST IMPORTANT ASSET FOR SECURITY OF ENERGY SUPPLY

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Published: October 9, 2026 17:40:12 IST

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GERMAN ECONOMY MINISTER: GERMAN REFINERIES ARE MOST IMPORTANT ASSET FOR SECURITY OF ENERGY SUPPLY

GERMAN ECONOMY MINISTER: GERMAN REFINERIES ARE MOST IMPORTANT ASSET FOR SECURITY OF ENERGY SUPPLY

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 9, 2026 5:40 PM IST
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GERMAN ECONOMY MINISTER: GERMAN REFINERIES ARE MOST IMPORTANT ASSET FOR SECURITY OF ENERGY SUPPLY

GERMAN ECONOMY MINISTER: GERMAN REFINERIES ARE MOST IMPORTANT ASSET FOR SECURITY OF ENERGY SUPPLY

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GERMAN ECONOMY MINISTER: GERMAN REFINERIES ARE MOST IMPORTANT ASSET FOR SECURITY OF ENERGY SUPPLY

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GERMAN ECONOMY MINISTER: GERMAN REFINERIES ARE MOST IMPORTANT ASSET FOR SECURITY OF ENERGY SUPPLY
GERMAN ECONOMY MINISTER: GERMAN REFINERIES ARE MOST IMPORTANT ASSET FOR SECURITY OF ENERGY SUPPLY
GERMAN ECONOMY MINISTER: GERMAN REFINERIES ARE MOST IMPORTANT ASSET FOR SECURITY OF ENERGY SUPPLY
GERMAN ECONOMY MINISTER: GERMAN REFINERIES ARE MOST IMPORTANT ASSET FOR SECURITY OF ENERGY SUPPLY

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