"He did not know what to do with the power": British political commentator David Vance on Keir Starmer's resignation

Belfast [UK], June 22 (ANI): The resignation of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has triggered a wave of reactions across the United Kingdom, as political observers reflect on the tumultuous factors that led to the collapse of his administration and the subsequent race to define the nation’s future.

David Vance, a prominent British political commentator and writer, told ANI that the Prime Minister’s tenure was marked by a failure to utilise his political mandate effectively.

“I am happy, along with the rest of the people in the UK. He won a huge majority, but he did not know what to do with the power. He alienated the British people. He made huge mistakes in the aftermath of the Southport murders and locked people up because they were not happy about that. His judgements were poor from the beginning and resulted in what you see today,” Vance remarked.

The critique extended to the global arena, where Vance argued that Starmer’s diplomatic approach caused significant friction, particularly regarding the UK’s relationship with Washington during the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

Reflecting on the outgoing leader’s international standing, Vance added, “Starmer likes to pose on the international stage, but he did alienate the UK from the USA, which is very clever. He lacked, for example, the skills of Prime Minister Modi. PM Starmer did not have those. So we will not miss him on the international stage. He did not achieve much apart from channelling billions to Ukraine. His departure will not be mourned. There will be lots of parties across the UK, and I will be having one as well.”

Looking towards the future of the Labour Party, Vance suggested that the leadership transition is likely to usher in a significant ideological shift.

Discussing the rise of Andy Burnham as a potential successor, he noted, “Keir Starmer was always towards the right side of the party, while the Labour Party is a left-wing party, and so is Andy Burnham. So you will see a pivot to the left by him.”

As the political landscape shifts, senior Labour figure Andy Burnham has officially announced his bid to succeed Starmer.

This move triggers a formal leadership contest to determine the next occupant of Downing Street, with the party’s National Executive Committee set to begin accepting nominations on 9 July.

In response to the resignation, Burnham expressed gratitude for Starmer’s dedication during a difficult term.

In a statement shared on X, he noted, “His decision marks the beginning of a transition, and it is important that this process is conducted in an orderly and responsible way. I will put myself forward as part of this process.”

Burnham further underscored the necessity of steady leadership during the period of change.

He added, “The country expects stability, seriousness and a continued focus on the issues that matter most, and that is what it will get. As we move forward, our priority must be to work together to get the country back to where we all want it to be. People want to see progress on economic growth, cost of living, public services, housing and opportunities for the next generation. Political change should never distract from the responsibility to improve people’s lives.”

Widely regarded as the frontrunner, Burnham gained significant momentum after returning to Westminster by defeating a Reform UK candidate in a pivotal by-election in Makerfield.

His campaign has already secured critical backing from former Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who previously exited Starmer’s cabinet due to a lack of confidence in his leadership.

In a statement posted on X, Streeting confirmed his support for Burnham, asserting, “Having spoken at length with Andy in recent days, I’m convinced that there is a place for those ideas under his leadership; that he is committed to building an inclusive party that draws on the best of our political traditions; and that he can win the fight of our lives against the forces of nationalism.”

Starmer’s resignation comes after sustained pressure within the Labour Party following a prolonged period of waning popularity, marking him as the sixth British Prime Minister to resign within the last ten years.

Addressing the public from outside 10 Downing Street, Starmer stated that he had heeded concerns within the party and chosen to step down, though he will continue to serve until a successor is finalised. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.