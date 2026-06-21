Hundreds perform Yoga asanas in Nepal's Pokhara on 12th International Yoga Day

Pokhara [Nepal], June 21 (ANI): Thousands of Yoga enthusiasts converged in Nepal’s Pokhara Stadium on Sunday, observing International Yoga Day under the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing.”

Observed annually on June 21, International Yoga Day aims to raise awareness about the physical, mental, and spiritual benefits of yoga through various public programs and activities.

“The United Nations has also endorsed 21 June as the International Yoga Day. The Indian Embassy in Nepal has been organising the event in Pokhara every year. This year, we have been participating in it, and including this year, it is my fourth participatory year,” Surendra Raj Pandey, Chief Minister of Gandaki Province, told ANI.

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed June 21 as International Yoga Day in 2014 following a proposal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 69th session of the General Assembly. The first International Yoga Day was observed on June 21, 2015.

Nepal was among the countries that supported the proposal from the outset. Then Prime Minister Sushil Koirala endorsed the initiative, which later received backing from the European Union and other United Nations member states. The resolution set a UN record by garnering support from 177 countries within 90 days.

Yoga has a long history in Nepal. Since 2036 BS, World Yoga Day has been observed in Nepal on Magh 1, marking the beginning of Uttarayan, under the initiative of yoga campaigner Hari Prasad Pokharel and various organisations working in the field of yoga.

The observance was launched with the objective of reviving and promoting yoga, which has deep roots in the Himalayan region and Vedic traditions.

Yoga and naturopathy are currently taught at Nepal Sanskrit University, while Tribhuvan University has also introduced yoga studies under its Central Department of Sanskrit.

“Nepal, since early years, has been known for Yoga; the Himalayan and the hilly ranges are very suitable for Yoga; the Rishi-Munis also used to meditate in the base of the Himalayas, and it has been passed on to generations. As these sorts of programs are being organised by the Indian Embassy in Nepal, this has further strengthened the relation between Nepal and India, especially it has been catering for the people-to-people connection. On this occasion, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the Indian Embassy, the Indian Ambassador and others involved in it. Pokhara on this day is full of Yoga on this day. In order to promote further the Yoga and the Pokhara, introducing various programs and plans,” Gandaki Province Chief Minister Pandey told ANI.

Traditionally, yoga, meditation, and Ayurveda were regarded as important means of maintaining physical health, mental peace, and emotional well-being. In recent decades, growing global recognition of yoga as a tool for wellness and disease prevention has renewed public interest in the practice, including in Nepal.

Following the international recognition of Yoga Day, campaigners in Nepal proposed that Magh 1 be formally designated as National Yoga Day. Acting on a proposal by then Minister for Peace and Reconstruction Narahari Acharya, the Government of Nepal officially declared Magh 1 as National Yoga Day on July 28, 2015.

“In today’s lifestyle filled with a busy schedule and stress, if we separate a fraction of time for yoga, we can make it stress-free. This kind of program should continue to be organised further in Pokhara and get us encouraged further, for Yoga is being provided by the Indian Embassy in Nepal, which is again to be thanked for,” Chief Minister Pandey added.

Nepali President Ram Chandra Paudel has urged people to adopt yoga as an integral part of their daily lives, emphasising its role in promoting physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

On the occasion of the 12th World Yoga Day, President Paudel extended his best wishes for happiness, peace, prosperity, and good health to all Nepalis living in the country and abroad. He encouraged citizens to incorporate yoga practices into their everyday routines.

In his message, President Paudel noted that various studies, research, and historical evidence have established Nepal as a country with a rich yoga tradition. He emphasised the need to further promote yoga by integrating it into national policies, education systems, and public health programs.

He expressed confidence that regular yoga practice can improve daily performance, strengthen immunity, enhance digestion, encourage positive thinking, and help individuals realise their inner potential.

The President highlighted that yoga, which promotes unity, peace, and health worldwide, represents an important part of ancient Eastern knowledge and cultural heritage. He called on people to embrace yoga as a lifestyle to cope with modern challenges such as stress, pollution, and increasing competition.

Similarly, Vice President Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav said regular yoga practice contributes not only to physical health but also to mental peace, positive thinking, and spiritual growth. (ANI)

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