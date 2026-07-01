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Home > World > India, EU advance cooperation on sustainable ship recycling; 3 Indian yards ready for EU recognition

India, EU advance cooperation on sustainable ship recycling; 3 Indian yards ready for EU recognition

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/ireland-launches-presidency-of-council-of-eu-in-india-to-prioritise-stronger-eu-india-strategic-partnership-amid-global-uncertainty20260701212833"> <p class="title">Ireland launches Presidency of Council of EU in India to prioritise stronger EU-India strategic partnership amid global uncertainty</p> <a>

Ireland launches Presidency of Council of EU in India to prioritise stronger EU-India strategic partnership amid global uncertainty

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Last updated: July 1, 2026 21:53:12 IST

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India, EU advance cooperation on sustainable ship recycling; 3 Indian yards ready for EU recognition

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): India and the European Union have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in sustainable ship recycling, with both sides expressing confidence over the progress made in facilitating the inclusion of Indian ship recycling facilities under the European Union Ship Recycling Regulation (EUSRR).

During discussions between Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and European Commissioner for Environment, Water Resilience and a Competitive Circular Economy Jessika Roswall, the two sides reviewed the ongoing audit and compliance process for Indian ship recycling yards seeking recognition under the EU regulatory framework.

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The Union Minister Sadanand Sonowal said more than 30 Indian ship recycling yards have applied for EU recognition, with six yards currently undergoing the compliance and approval process.

Three ship recycling facilities have successfully completed all required compliance procedures and are now eligible to apply for inclusion under the EU Ship Recycling Regulation framework.

“Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as the world’s leading ship-recycling nation and is steadily strengthening its position as a global hub for safe, environmentally sustainable and responsible ship recycling,” Sonowal said.

According to the latest UN Conference on Trade & Development (UNCTAD) estimates, India’s share in worldwide ship recycling increased from 30.1 per cent in 2024 to 35.4 per cent in 2025. The country recycled 2.99 million gross tonnes (GT) of ships during 2025, registering nearly 60 per cent growth over 1.86 million GT recycled in 2024.

The Union Minister Sonowal said the Government of India is facilitating the listing of Indian ship recycling yards through a transparent process of audits, inspections and regulatory compliance.

He noted that Indian facilities have made significant investments in upgrading infrastructure and operational practices to meet international standards, reflecting the country’s commitment to sustainable maritime development and responsible recycling.

Sonowal said Indian ship recycling facilities are supported by robust environmental infrastructure and worker welfare measures, including effluent treatment plants, scientific waste management systems, multi-speciality healthcare facilities supported by the Red Cross Society and dedicated housing for workers.

Sonowal also reiterated that the government conducts periodic as well as unannounced inspections to ensure the highest standards of environmental compliance, worker safety and operational transparency are consistently maintained.

Highlighting India’s long-term vision, Sonowal said the country aims to recycle nearly 16,000 ships over the next decade and has announced a financial commitment of USD 8 billion to support the growth of the shipbuilding and ship recycling sectors.

Sonowal said expanding the number of internationally recognised Indian recycling facilities would contribute significantly to the global circular economy by promoting environmentally sound recycling practices while creating employment and strengthening maritime sustainability.

Commissioner Roswall welcomed the progress achieved so far and proposed establishing a Joint Working Group (JWG) comprising representatives from the Ministry of Environment and other relevant ministries and organisations to facilitate effective coordination and support the next phase of the process.

The commissioner emphasised the importance of unannounced inspections in maintaining high standards of compliance, transparency and accountability, while noting that the matter would be discussed with EU member states during the autumn session before any final decision is taken.

Roswall also expressed willingness to visit Indian ship recycling facilities after the consultation and assessment process is completed.

She reaffirmed that the European Union’s approach remains consistent with the outcomes of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement discussions and the provisions of the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships.

The discussions underscore the growing strategic partnership between India and the European Union in advancing sustainable maritime practices.

Recognition of compliant Indian ship recycling facilities under the EU framework is expected to strengthen global recycling capacity, promote higher environmental and safety standards, and support responsible end-of-life management of ships while reinforcing resilient and sustainable global maritime supply chains. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 1, 2026 9:53 PM IST
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Tags: environmental-complianceeusr-regulationgreen-shippingmaritime-cooperationmaritime-infrastructureship-recyclingsustainable-shippingworker-safety

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India, EU advance cooperation on sustainable ship recycling; 3 Indian yards ready for EU recognition

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India, EU advance cooperation on sustainable ship recycling; 3 Indian yards ready for EU recognition
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