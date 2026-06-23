India, Morocco exchange views on challenges to counter-terrorism, discuss ways to strengthen cooperation

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > India, Morocco exchange views on challenges to counter-terrorism, discuss ways to strengthen cooperation

India, Morocco exchange views on challenges to counter-terrorism, discuss ways to strengthen cooperation

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/middle-east/12-indians-among-13-dead-in-explosion-in-qatars-gas-supply-facility-in-ras-laffan-industrial-city20260622234756"> <p class="title">12 Indians among 13 dead in explosion in Qatar's gas supply facility in Ras Laffan Industrial City</p> <a>

12 Indians among 13 dead in explosion in Qatar's gas supply facility in Ras Laffan Industrial City

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 23, 2026 02:46:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India, Morocco exchange views on challenges to counter-terrorism, discuss ways to strengthen cooperation

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): India and Morocco held the 2nd meeting of the Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism on Monday. During the discussions, the two sides discussed threats posed by terrorist groups globally and in their respective regions and exchanged views on current and emerging challenges to counter-terrorism.

Sharing the details in an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the two sides also exchanged views on countering violent extremism and radicalisation, combating financing of terrorism, preventing use of technology for terrorist purposes, the nexus between transnational organised crime and terrorism and the global movement of terrorists.

You Might Be Interested In

The meeting was co-chaired by Vinod Bahade, Joint Secretary (Counter Terrorism) in the Ministry of External Affairs of India and Hicham Baali, Head of the National Judicial Police Brigade at the Directorate General of the National Police of the Kingdom of Morocco.

“Both sides unequivocally and strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism. They further condemned the heinous terrorist attack on 22 April 2025 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, India, and the terror incident on 10 November 2025 near the Red Fort, New Delhi,” the statement said.

It further noted that India and Morocco also deliberated upon measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the sphere of counter-terrorism through information sharing, capacity building and sharing of best practices. They further re-affirmed commitment to strengthening cooperation in multilateral fora, including the UN, FATF and GCTF.

The statement said that the two sides agreed to hold the next meeting of the Joint Working Group in Morocco on a mutually convenient date.

India and Morocco have longstanding ties across several fronts.

Last year, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan held a bilateral meeting with Rear Admiral Mohamed Tahin, Inspector General of the Royal Moroccan Navy, reaffirming the steady progress in India-Morocco defence cooperation.

According to the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, the interaction focused on expanding avenues for defence exports, boosting collaboration among defence industries, and improving operational linkages through joint and multilateral exercises. The two sides also discussed ways to deepen maritime security cooperation.

The talks reviewed mechanisms for capacity building, streamlined information sharing and cooperation in emerging domains. India reiterated its support to the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces through military training, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercises, specialised courses and professional military education.

Both sides expressed their commitment to developing a long-term framework to strengthen practical cooperation, enhance capabilities, and build mutually beneficial defence partnerships. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 23, 2026 2:46 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: counter-terrorismfinancing-terrorismglobal-movementglobal-threatsindia-moroccojoint-working-groupradicalizationtechnology-misuseterrorist-groupstransnational-crimeviolent-extremism

RELATED News

Trump reiterates Vance's stance on Iran being ready for "major weapons inspections" to ensure "nuclear honesty" after Switzerland talks

BRIEF-Atlas Salt Says Jeff Kilborn Resigns As CFO Of Atlas Salt

Iran rejects US VP's claims of Tehran allowing nuclear inspectors, says interactions with IAEA based on "safeguards agreements"

BRIEF-Brazil's MRV Sells Ten Oaks, Rayzor Ranch In Texas For $139 Million

India, Mongolia discuss new initiatives for next phase of Strategic Partnership: EAM after meeting with Mongolian counterpart

LATEST NEWS

Meta to pause internal mouse-tracking tech while examining data security issues

Meta to pause internal mouse-tracking tech while examining data security issues

Benedict Cumberbatch to reprise his role in Judith Kerr's picture books based animation special 'Mog's Bad Thing'

Vitalis International School Launches Parent Partnership Initiative

FIFA World Cup 2026: Klose congratulates Messi on breaking World Cup goals record, calls him "best footballer of all time"

'Genius' Messi triumphs in Dallas match, Argentina and Austrian fans say

Clive Davis, towering music executive who reshaped American sound, dies at 94

Trump signs orders calling for powerful quantum computer, targeting 2028

Senate passes housing bill in bid to ease supply crunch, high costs

Hugh Jackman's 'The Sheep Detectives' to kickstart its OTT journey on Prime Video

India, Morocco exchange views on challenges to counter-terrorism, discuss ways to strengthen cooperation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India, Morocco exchange views on challenges to counter-terrorism, discuss ways to strengthen cooperation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India, Morocco exchange views on challenges to counter-terrorism, discuss ways to strengthen cooperation
India, Morocco exchange views on challenges to counter-terrorism, discuss ways to strengthen cooperation
India, Morocco exchange views on challenges to counter-terrorism, discuss ways to strengthen cooperation
India, Morocco exchange views on challenges to counter-terrorism, discuss ways to strengthen cooperation

QUICK LINKS