India seeks release of 188 Indian nationals, consular access to 13 as New Delhi, Islamabad exchange prisoner lists

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): India on Wednesday renewed its call for the release and repatriation of 188 Indian fishermen and civil prisoners who have completed their sentences in Pakistan. The country also sought immediate consular access to 13 civil prisoners believed to be Indian, but they have not been provided consular access so far.

This comes as New Delhi and Islamabad exchanged the lists of prisoners in each other’s custody under the bilateral Agreement on Consular Access.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India and Pakistan exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad, the lists of civil prisoners and fishermen in each other’s custody.

The exchange is carried out every year on January 1 and July 1 under the provisions of the Agreement on Consular Access signed between the two countries in 2008.

As per the agreement, India shared the lists of 386 civil prisoners and 53 fishermen in its custody who are Pakistani or believed to be Pakistani.

Pakistan, in turn, shared the lists of 52 civil prisoners and 198 fishermen in its custody who are Indian or believed to be Indian.

“India has shared lists of 386 civil prisoners and 53 fishermen in its custody who are Pakistani or believed-to-be-Pakistani. Similarly, Pakistan has shared lists of 52 civil prisoners and 198 fishermen in its custody who are Indian or believed-to-be-Indian,” the statement read.

“Pakistan has been urged to expedite the release and repatriation of 188 Indian fishermen and civil prisoners, who have completed their sentences. In addition, Pakistan has been asked to provide immediate consular access to the 13 civil prisoners in Pakistan’s custody, who are believed to be Indian and have not been provided consular access so far,” it added.

The Government has consistently called for the early release and repatriation of civil prisoners, fishermen along with their boats, and missing Indian defence personnel from Pakistan’s custody.

The Government of India further urged Pakistan to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be-Indian prisoners pending their release and repatriation.

“Government of India has urged the Government of Pakistan to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be-Indian prisoners, pending their release and repatriation to India,” the release stated.

The MEA said that, as a result of sustained efforts by the Government of India, 2,661 Indian fishermen and 78 Indian civil prisoners have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2014. These include 500 Indian fishermen and 20 Indian civil prisoners repatriated since 2023.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also confirmed the exchange of prisoner lists under the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access.

According to Pakistan’s statement, Islamabad handed over to the Indian High Commission a list of 250 Indian prisoners in Pakistan, comprising 52 civilian prisoners and 198 fishermen.

Pakistan said it had urged India to release and repatriate 97 Pakistani prisoners — 64 civilian prisoners and 33 fishermen — who have completed their sentences and whose nationality has been confirmed. (ANI)

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