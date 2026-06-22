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Home > World > India showcases climate-resilient food systems at UN Human Rights Council

India showcases climate-resilient food systems at UN Human Rights Council

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/unhrc-commissioner-warns-chinas-ethnic-unity-law-threatens-minority-identities20260622180026"> <p class="title"> UNHRC commissioner warns China's ethnic unity law threatens minority identities</p> <a>

UNHRC commissioner warns China's ethnic unity law threatens minority identities

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 22, 2026 18:46:12 IST

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India showcases climate-resilient food systems at UN Human Rights Council

Geneva [Switzerland], June 22 (ANI): India has highlighted its efforts to build climate-resilient food systems and strengthen food security while addressing the impacts of climate change at the 62nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva.

During his intervention, Arvind Kumar of the India Water Foundation stressed that transforming food systems is essential to ensuring fundamental human rights, including the rights to food, health, a clean environment, and a life of dignity.

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Kumar said India recognises the strong link between climate change and food insecurity and has adopted a range of measures to address the challenge.

He noted that the country has developed more than 1,900 climate-resilient crop varieties, including a rice variety that requires 25 per cent less water.

India has also released 109 high-yielding biofortified crop varieties across 61 crops to improve nutrition and protect farmers’ livelihoods, particularly in communities most vulnerable to climate-related risks.

Highlighting recent policy initiatives, Kumar said the Indian Cabinet approved the National Mission on Natural Farming in 2024. The centrally sponsored programme, with an outlay of approximately USD 290 million, aims to promote ecosystem-based agricultural practices and support around 10 million farmers across the country.

He also outlined the role of the India Water Foundation in advancing sustainable and resilient food systems. The organisation works through policy advocacy, research, knowledge sharing, capacity building, and multi-stakeholder partnerships to promote climate-resilient agriculture, nutrition security, sustainable livelihoods, and ecosystem restoration.

According to Kumar, the Foundation collaborates with farmers, researchers, civil society organisations, and policymakers to strengthen food security, enhance resilience to climate change, and improve the well-being of vulnerable communities.

The intervention underscored India’s commitment to integrating climate action with food security and human rights objectives while advancing sustainable agricultural practices to address emerging global challenges. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 22, 2026 6:46 PM IST
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Tags: biofortified-crop-varietiesclimate-change-adaptationclimate-resilient-agricultureclimate-smart-farmingfood-security-initiativehuman-rights-councilindia-water-foundationnatural-farming-missionsustainable-food-systemsunhrc-geneva-session

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India showcases climate-resilient food systems at UN Human Rights Council

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India showcases climate-resilient food systems at UN Human Rights Council
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