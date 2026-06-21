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Home > World > Indian Embassy in Nepal, Lumbini Development Trust organise joint yoga session ahead of International Day of Yoga

Indian Embassy in Nepal, Lumbini Development Trust organise joint yoga session ahead of International Day of Yoga

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/us/us-state-of-delaware-proclaims-june-21-as-international-day-of-yoga-recognising-its-role-in-health-well-being20260621044317"> <p class="title">US state of Delaware proclaims June 21 as International Day of Yoga, recognising its role in health, well-being</p> <a>

US state of Delaware proclaims June 21 as International Day of Yoga, recognising its role in health, well-being

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 21, 2026 06:25:14 IST

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Indian Embassy in Nepal, Lumbini Development Trust organise joint yoga session ahead of International Day of Yoga

Lumbini [Nepal], June 21 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Nepal, in collaboration with the Lumbini Development Trust, organised a yoga demonstration in Lumbini as part of celebrations leading up to the International Day of Yoga, bringing together senior dignitaries and hundreds of yoga enthusiasts.

The event was held near the Eternal Peace Flame and the Maya Devi Temple in the Lumbini Sanskritik area on Saturday, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the birthplace of Lord Buddha. Organised annually ahead of the International Day of Yoga, the programme aimed to promote the values of health, harmony and holistic well-being associated with the ancient practice.

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According to the Indian Embassy in Nepal, the event was attended by Krishna Bahadur Gharti Magar, Governor of Lumbini Province, who participated as the Chief Guest along with more than 600 yoga enthusiasts.

In a post on X, the Embassy highlighted the significance of the event and the participation of the local community.

“Embassy of India @IndiaInNepal, in collaboration with @Lumbinidtrust, organized a yoga demonstration near the Eternal Peace Flame and Maya Devi Temple, in Lumbini Sanskritik area, a UNESCO World Heritage Site,” the Embassy wrote.

“H.E. Krishna Bahadur Gharti Magar, Hon’ble Governor of Lumbini Province, attended the event as the Chief Guest. Held annually as a part of the International Day of Yoga celebrations, the event brought together more than 600 yoga enthusiasts promoting Yoga’s timeless values of health, harmony, and hollistic well-being,” it added.

https://x.com/IndiaInNepal/status/2068333818231296419

Earlier in the day, Narayan Singh, First Secretary, Admin and D&PR wing of the Indian Embassy in Nepal, highlighted the significance of the location and noted that hosting the event in Lumbini adds unique global visibility to both the occasion and the sacred site.

“Lumbini is the birthplace of Buddha, such an important place and holding International Day of Yoga gives visibility to both the event and this place, which is of great significance to the world,” Narayan Singh, First Secretary, Admin and D&PR wing of the Indian Embassy in Nepal, told ANI.

The United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga on December 11, 2014, following the proposal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the opening of the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2014.

This ushered in an era of holistic health revolution, in which attention was given to prevention rather than cure. Since its first edition in 2015, India has led the celebration globally under the aegis of the Ministry of AYUSH, with active support from state governments, Indian missions abroad and UN agencies.2026 marks the 12th year of International Yoga Day.

The theme for this year’s observance is “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, which highlights the role of yoga in helping people remain active, independent and engaged across all age groups. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 21, 2026 6:25 AM IST
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Tags: ayush-ministryeternal-peace-flameindian embassyinternational yoga daylumbinilumbini-development-trustmaya-devi-templenepalunesco-world-heritageyoga-demonstration

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Indian Embassy in Nepal, Lumbini Development Trust organise joint yoga session ahead of International Day of Yoga

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Indian Embassy in Nepal, Lumbini Development Trust organise joint yoga session ahead of International Day of Yoga
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Indian Embassy in Nepal, Lumbini Development Trust organise joint yoga session ahead of International Day of Yoga

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