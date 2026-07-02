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Home > World > INS Udaygiri, Shakti and Kavaratti arrive at Changi Naval Base in Singapore as part of operational deployment

INS Udaygiri, Shakti and Kavaratti arrive at Changi Naval Base in Singapore as part of operational deployment

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/healing-lives-serving-humanity-mea-reflects-on-relief-efforts-under-operation-amistad-in-venezuela20260702113415"> <p class="title">"Healing lives. Serving humanity": MEA reflects on relief efforts under Operation Amistad in Venezuela</p> <a>

"Healing lives. Serving humanity": MEA reflects on relief efforts under Operation Amistad in Venezuela

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Last updated: July 2, 2026 11:43:11 IST

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INS Udaygiri, Shakti and Kavaratti arrive at Changi Naval Base in Singapore as part of operational deployment

Singapore, July 2 (ANI): Indian Naval Ships Udaygiri, Shakti and Kavaratti, led by Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet Rear Admiral Alok Ananda, arrived at the Changi Naval Base in Singapore as part of their operational deployment to South East Asia.

Indian High Commission in Singapore said the visit reflects India’s commitment to strengthening maritime partnerships in the region.

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In a post on X, it said, “Bridges of Friendship: Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet Ships INS Udaygiri, INS Shakti and INS Kavaratti, led by RAdm Alok Ananda, FOCEF arrived at the Changi Naval Base in Singapore as part of their operational deployment to South East Asia. As we celebrate 2026 as ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation, the visit reflects India’s commitment to strengthening maritime partnerships in the region in line with its Act East Policy and Vision MAHASAGAR.”

Earlier on July 1, Indian Naval Ships Udaygiri, Shakti and Kavaratti of the Eastern Fleet participated in PASSEX- an ad-hoc joint naval drill conducted by allied or friendly navies when their paths cross at sea- with HTMS Chao Phraya of the Royal Thai Navy following their visit to Sattahip.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy said, “Indian Naval Ships INS Udaygiri, INS Shakti and INS Kavaratti of the Eastern Fleet undertook PASSEX with HTMS Chao Phraya of the Royal Thai Navy following their visit to Sattahip, Thailand. The exercise provided an opportunity to enhance interoperability between the two Navies, reaffirming their shared commitment to maritime security and regional stability.”

Earlier on June 28, the three ships arrived at Sattahip, Thailand, as part of the Indian Navy’s Operational Deployment.

The ships, led by Rear Admiral Alok Ananda, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, were received by the Royal Thai Navy. The port call is part of India’s continued maritime engagement with South East Asian nations and reflects the close and longstanding maritime partnership between India and Thailand, an official statement said. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 2, 2026 11:43 AM IST
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Tags: act-east-policychangi-naval-baseeastern-fleetindian navyINS Udaygiriins-kavarattiins-shaktimaritime-partnershiprear-admiral-alok-anandasingaporesouth-east-asia

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INS Udaygiri, Shakti and Kavaratti arrive at Changi Naval Base in Singapore as part of operational deployment

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INS Udaygiri, Shakti and Kavaratti arrive at Changi Naval Base in Singapore as part of operational deployment

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INS Udaygiri, Shakti and Kavaratti arrive at Changi Naval Base in Singapore as part of operational deployment
INS Udaygiri, Shakti and Kavaratti arrive at Changi Naval Base in Singapore as part of operational deployment
INS Udaygiri, Shakti and Kavaratti arrive at Changi Naval Base in Singapore as part of operational deployment
INS Udaygiri, Shakti and Kavaratti arrive at Changi Naval Base in Singapore as part of operational deployment

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