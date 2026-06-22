Iranian security representative Nezami arrives in Delhi for BRICS NSAs meeting

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ghadir Nezami, arrived in the capital on Monday to participate in the BRICS National Security Advisers’ (NSA) Meeting to be held from June 22-23.

During his visit, he is expected to hold meetings with relevant officials from participating countries to exchange views on security issues and multilateral cooperation.

In a post on X, the Iranian Embassy in India said, “His Excellency Ghadir Nezami, Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, arrived in New Delhi on Monday, June 22, to participate in the Meeting of #BRICS National Security Advisers and Heads of Security Agencies. During his visit, he is expected to attend a number of specialized sessions and hold meetings with relevant officials from participating countries to exchange views on security issues and multilateral cooperation.”

His Excellency Ghadir Nezami, Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, arrived in New Delhi on Monday, June 22, to participate in the Meeting of #BRICS National Security Advisers and Heads of Security Agencies. During his visit,… pic.twitter.com/qXLtJWzZtN — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) June 22, 2026

India is set to host the BRICS National Security Advisers’ Meeting on 22-23 June 2026. The meeting will be chaired by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.

As per the MEA, during the meeting, the National Security Advisers/Heads of Delegation of BRICS Member Countries will exchange views on the theme ‘Non-traditional security challenges confronting the world today’.

They will discuss the rapidly evolving nature of national security challenges, as well as the role of new technologies in emerging security threats.

According to the statement, the National Security Advisers/Heads of Delegation will also review the outcomes of the recently held BRICS Joint Working Groups on Counter-Terrorism, and on Security in the use of Information and Communication Technologies.

The meeting comes as India holds the BRICS Chairship for the fourth time in 2026, having previously held it in 2012, 2016, and 2021.

India’s BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, reflecting a people-centric and humanity-first approach articulated by Prime Minister Modi at the 2025 Rio Summit.

BRICS brings together eleven major emerging markets and developing countries of the world: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates. It serves as a useful platform for consultation and cooperation on contemporary issues having global as well as regional significance, and issues of global political and economic governance.

The official website for BRICS 2026 highlights how the BRICS agenda has expanded considerably from its initial focus on economic issues of mutual concern and is structured around three core pillars– political and security, economy and finance and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

“BRICS cooperation continues to broaden its scope across a wide range of global issues, including the fight against terrorism, climate change, food and energy security, the international economic and financial situation, telecommunications, agriculture, labour and employment, international financial architecture, trade, and the WTO,” the official website highlighted. (ANI)

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