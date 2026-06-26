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Home > World > Iran's Petroleum Minister outlines issues in energy sector at 11th BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting

Iran's Petroleum Minister outlines issues in energy sector at 11th BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/right-time-for-brics-countries-to-enhance-dialogue-and-cooperation-on-security-affairs-chinese-fm-wang-yi20260626014502"> <p class="title">Right time for BRICS countries to enhance dialogue and cooperation on security affairs: Chinese FM Wang Yi</p> <a>

Right time for BRICS countries to enhance dialogue and cooperation on security affairs: Chinese FM Wang Yi

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Last updated: June 26, 2026 04:29:12 IST

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Iran's Petroleum Minister outlines issues in energy sector at 11th BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Mohsen Paknejad, Minister of Petroleum of Iran, addressed the 11th BRICS Energy Ministers’ Meeting where he outlined the views of Iran on the most important issues facing the energy sector.

In a post on X, the Iranian Embassy in India said, “Dr. Mohsen Paknejad, Minister of Petroleum of the Islamic Republic of Iran, addressed the 11th BRICS Energy Ministers’ Meeting being held in India, where he outlined the views and positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the most important issues facing the energy sector.”

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Paknejad on Thursday met with Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and the two leaders discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the hydrocarbon sector.

Upon his arrival in New Delhi on June 24, the Iranian minister highlighted the long-standing ties between India and Iran and expressed readiness to deepen economic cooperation.

“As you know, we have had historical relations between Iran and India for a long time, for centuries, as you know. And at the time being, I’m here to take part in the BRICS, Energy Ministers for the members of BRICS. Will see what we talk about in these sessions, bilateral sessions and in the conference. We are now ready for all the relations we can have in economic fields with India, especially in India,” he said.

Mojtaba Khazaei, representative of Iran, participated in the First BRICS MSME Forum and the Third SME Working Group Meeting, hosted by the Ministry of MSME of India in Agra on June 19.

In a post on X, the Iranian Embassy said, “Dr. Mojtaba Khazaei, representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran, participated in the First BRICS MSME Forum and the Third SME Working Group Meeting, hosted by the Ministry of MSME of India in Agra on 19 June 2026. The event, held under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability,” brought together representatives from BRICS member states and partner countries.”

The embassy added, “Under the theme “Building MSME Ecosystem – Sustainable Roots to Global Routes,” participants exchanged views on strengthening MSME ecosystems, expanding economic and trade cooperation, sharing experiences, and promoting best policy practices among BRICS member states and partner countries.” (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 26, 2026 4:29 AM IST
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Iran's Petroleum Minister outlines issues in energy sector at 11th BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting

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Iran's Petroleum Minister outlines issues in energy sector at 11th BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting
Iran's Petroleum Minister outlines issues in energy sector at 11th BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting
Iran's Petroleum Minister outlines issues in energy sector at 11th BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting
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