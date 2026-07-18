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Home > World > IRAN'S SUPREME LEADER SAYS U.S. PRESIDENT'S SIGNATURE IS 'WORTHLESS AND INVALID'

IRAN'S SUPREME LEADER SAYS U.S. PRESIDENT'S SIGNATURE IS 'WORTHLESS AND INVALID'

IRAN'S SUPREME LEADER SAYS U.S. PRESIDENT'S SIGNATURE IS 'WORTHLESS AND INVALID'

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Published: July 18, 2026 22:04:12 IST

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IRAN'S SUPREME LEADER SAYS U.S. PRESIDENT'S SIGNATURE IS 'WORTHLESS AND INVALID'

IRAN'S SUPREME LEADER SAYS U.S. PRESIDENT'S SIGNATURE IS 'WORTHLESS AND INVALID'

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 18, 2026 10:04 PM IST
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IRAN'S SUPREME LEADER SAYS U.S. PRESIDENT'S SIGNATURE IS 'WORTHLESS AND INVALID'

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IRAN'S SUPREME LEADER SAYS U.S. PRESIDENT'S SIGNATURE IS 'WORTHLESS AND INVALID'

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IRAN'S SUPREME LEADER SAYS U.S. PRESIDENT'S SIGNATURE IS 'WORTHLESS AND INVALID'
IRAN'S SUPREME LEADER SAYS U.S. PRESIDENT'S SIGNATURE IS 'WORTHLESS AND INVALID'
IRAN'S SUPREME LEADER SAYS U.S. PRESIDENT'S SIGNATURE IS 'WORTHLESS AND INVALID'
IRAN'S SUPREME LEADER SAYS U.S. PRESIDENT'S SIGNATURE IS 'WORTHLESS AND INVALID'

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