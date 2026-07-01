Ireland's EU Presidency to focus on security, competitiveness, India-EU FTA: Ambassador Kevin Kelly

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Ireland's EU Presidency to focus on security, competitiveness, India-EU FTA: Ambassador Kevin Kelly

Ireland's EU Presidency to focus on security, competitiveness, India-EU FTA: Ambassador Kevin Kelly

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/japanese-pm-takaichi-arrives-in-india-for-three-day-official-visit-to-participate-in-16th-india-japan-annual-summit20260701195358"> <p class="title">Japanese PM Takaichi arrives in India for three-day official visit to participate in 16th India-Japan Annual Summit</p> <a>

Japanese PM Takaichi arrives in India for three-day official visit to participate in 16th India-Japan Annual Summit

Written By:
Last updated: July 1, 2026 20:49:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ireland's EU Presidency to focus on security, competitiveness, India-EU FTA: Ambassador Kevin Kelly

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): As Ireland assumes the Presidency of the Council of the European Union on Tuesday, Ireland’s Ambassador to India, Kevin Kelly, outlined an ambitious agenda centred on global security, economic competitiveness and strengthening strategic ties with India.

Speaking to ANI, Kelly said it was Ireland’s first EU Council presidency in over a decade and described it as a significant responsibility amid growing global uncertainty.

You Might Be Interested In

“July 1 is a big day for us, Ireland, because we’ve been preparing for this for quite some time,” Kelly said. “As president of the Council, you have six months to make your mark, and it’s a very difficult time, as we know, in the world. It’s a time of great turbulence, great upheaval, with so much going on.”

Kelly said Ireland’s presidency will focus on three interconnected priorities – competitiveness, security and values. He said Ireland would work to simplify EU regulations to improve the business environment while continuing to advocate for peace and international law.

On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Kelly reiterated Ireland’s position, saying, “The message to Russia is: stop what you’re doing, stop the aggression, pull back, respect the sovereign right of Ukraine to exist and respect the sovereign right of Ukraine to decide its own future.”

Referring to the situation in West Asia, Kelly said Ireland would use its presidency to push for a sustainable peace while continuing to advocate for full humanitarian access to Gaza and a two-state solution.

“We will be using our voice as the presidency of the European Union to push for that peace to become more sustainable,” he said.

A key priority during Ireland’s presidency will be advancing negotiations on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Expressing optimism over the progress, Kelly said, “If I were a betting man, I might put money on this one because I’m very hopeful that we will get this agreement finalised before the end of the year.”

Calling the proposed pact a “game changer”, he said the agreement would reduce tariffs and create greater opportunities for businesses and investors on both sides.

Kelly also highlighted the growing contribution of Indian professionals to Ireland, particularly in the IT, pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.

“We need skilled Indian talent in our country. Like many European countries, we have an ageing population, and we need an injection of the dynamic skills and talent that come from India,” he said.

Highlighting efforts to deepen people-to-people ties, Kelly said Ireland is working to enhance its profile in India through cultural exchanges spanning music, theatre and literature.

Reflecting on Ireland’s recent cricket success against India, Kelly said, “I’m sure the Indian cricket-loving public are scratching their heads and saying, ‘How did David manage to beat Goliath in this way?’ But it’s been a great moment for us.”

He said such moments help strengthen ties between the two countries and expressed confidence that Ireland and India can together be “a force for good.” (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 1, 2026 8:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ambassador-kevin-kellyeconomic-competitivenesseu-councilglobal-securityindia-eu-ftainternational-lawireland-eu-presidencyrussia-ukraine conflict

RELATED News

India, EU advance cooperation on sustainable ship recycling; 3 Indian yards ready for EU recognition

META NAMES ALEX SCHULTZ AS ITS FIRST CHIEF DATA OFFICER – COMPANY

UPDATE 1-Vimeo owner Bending Spoons likely to open 14% above IPO price in Nasdaq debut

Japanese PM Takaichi arrives in India for three-day official visit to participate in 16th India-Japan Annual Summit

US NATO AMBASSADOR: THERE IS NOT ENOUGH CONSOLIDATION IN EUROPEAN DEFENCE INDUSTRY

LATEST NEWS

Kashi Rudras witness strong response to player trials with more than 1,100 registrations ahead of UPT20 Season 4

Lenskart Joins Labubu Makers POP MART to Launch Eyewear Collection In India With Janhvi Kapoor

Cape Verde prepare to make history against Argentina

Canada will join Eurovision Song Contest in 2027

Meta names Alex Schultz first chief data officer

Meta names Alex Schultz first chief data officer

Chris Brown faces USD 13 million verdict in housekeeper dog mauling case

"Username feature on WhatsApp may increase online fraud, phishing": Centre

Mbappe's record spree, the 'inevitable' Haaland and Mexico's historic run: FIFA World Cup 2026 snapshot

DPS Bharuch Creates History as the District’s First School to Implement The Mind Sync – India’s First Mental Health Education Program

Ireland's EU Presidency to focus on security, competitiveness, India-EU FTA: Ambassador Kevin Kelly

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ireland's EU Presidency to focus on security, competitiveness, India-EU FTA: Ambassador Kevin Kelly

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ireland's EU Presidency to focus on security, competitiveness, India-EU FTA: Ambassador Kevin Kelly
Ireland's EU Presidency to focus on security, competitiveness, India-EU FTA: Ambassador Kevin Kelly
Ireland's EU Presidency to focus on security, competitiveness, India-EU FTA: Ambassador Kevin Kelly
Ireland's EU Presidency to focus on security, competitiveness, India-EU FTA: Ambassador Kevin Kelly

QUICK LINKS