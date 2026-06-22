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Home > World > Israel expresses commitment to expand defence cooperation with India

Israel expresses commitment to expand defence cooperation with India

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/middle-east/we-stand-in-solidarity-india-expresses-deep-concern-over-explosion-at-qatars-ras-laffan-lng-facility20260622173620"> <p class="title">"We stand in solidarity": India expresses deep concern over explosion at Qatar's Ras Laffan LNG facility</p> <a>

"We stand in solidarity": India expresses deep concern over explosion at Qatar's Ras Laffan LNG facility

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 22, 2026 17:58:11 IST

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Israel expresses commitment to expand defence cooperation with India

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): India and Israel held discussions on further strengthening the defence ties between the two countries during the visit of Maj Gen (Retd) Amir Baram, DG, Israel Ministry of Defence, to India.

In a post on X, the Office of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Maj Gen (Retd) Amir Baram, DG, Israel Ministry of Defence called on him to brief Singh about Israel’s commitment to expand the ambit of defence cooperation under the larger purview of the Special Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

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Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, reshared the post and highlighted how India and Israel are creating more joint projects to further enhance the partnership.

He said on X, “Thank you Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh for hosting Maj Gen Amir Baram DG of Israel’s Ministry of Defence. Together we are creating more joint projects that will make this + partnership even more unique!”

India and Israel have seen significant growth in defence cooperation between their nations, both in scope and scale. Earlier, the Joint Statement between PM Modi and Netanyahu during the former’s visit to Israel noted how they provided a vision and a roadmap for future defence cooperation.

While addressing Israel’s 78th Independence Day event here on Tuesday, he highlighted growing cooperation between the two countries in areas such as security, technology and innovation.

“This year marks an important milestone in our partnership. During the recent visit of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israel, our ties were elevated to a “Special Strategic Partnership”, reflecting the growing depth and ambition of our engagement. The visit added fresh momentum to our cooperation, and more than fifteen agreements and MoUs were signed to further strengthen collaboration for the benefit of our peoples,” he said. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 22, 2026 5:58 PM IST
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Tags: defence-cooperationdg-israel-ministry-of-defenceindiaisraeljoint-projectsmaj-gen-amir-baramrajnath singhreuven azarsecuritystrategic-partnership

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Israel expresses commitment to expand defence cooperation with India

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Israel expresses commitment to expand defence cooperation with India

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Israel expresses commitment to expand defence cooperation with India
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