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Home > World > Israel-Hezbollah conflict top priority for US, Iran in Switzerland talks amid opposing narratives on Strait of Hormuz

Israel-Hezbollah conflict top priority for US, Iran in Switzerland talks amid opposing narratives on Strait of Hormuz

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/us/trump-asks-americans-to-vote-for-rebranding-ice-to-nice-in-efforts-to-cool-down-critics-over-stance-on-illegal-immigration20260621063537"> <p class="title">Trump asks Americans to vote for rebranding "ICE" to "NICE" in efforts to cool down critics over stance on illegal immigration</p> <a>

Trump asks Americans to vote for rebranding "ICE" to "NICE" in efforts to cool down critics over stance on illegal immigration

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 21, 2026 08:22:14 IST

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Israel-Hezbollah conflict top priority for US, Iran in Switzerland talks amid opposing narratives on Strait of Hormuz

Geneva [Switzerland], June 21 (ANI): Negotiators from the US and Iranian side have added an emergency session to address the conflict between Israel and the Lebanon-based group Hezbollah on the first day of peace talks in Switzerland, a diplomat attending the talks told CBS News.

That issue will be the first session when the US and Iranian delegations begin their negotiations.

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There have been opposing narratives from both the Iran and US sides on the continued operations in the Strait of Hormuz. According to CNN, Iran has claimed control over the waterway in response to what they claim are repeated ceasefire violations by Israel, as they continued to strike Lebanon. The US has denied such claims of Iranian control over the Strait, with President Donald Trump threatening to impose US tolls in the shipping lane if a deal is not ultimately reached.

US Vice President JD Vance departed for Switzerland earlier Saturday, while the Iranian delegation has already arrived in the country.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry announced the Iranian arrival in a post on X, “We welcome the arrival of the Iranian delegation in Switzerland. The Iranian delegation is on its way to the Burgenstock as part of the implementation of the MoU signed between the United States and Iran.”

Qatari and Pakistani mediators are also taking part in the talks. Neither Israel, Hezbollah nor the Lebanese government are party to the talks in Switzerland. Allowing Iran to introduce the Israel-Hezbollah conflict into the negotiations marks a shift in US strategy, CBS reported.

Iranian Parliament Speaker MB Ghalibaf invoked the memory of victims of the Minab school incident ahead of technical talks with the United States in Switzerland, saying their sacrifice would guide the actions of the Islamic Republic during the negotiations with Washington as part of the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) reached between the two sides to end the hostilities in West Asia.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf said, “I consider the innocent children of Minab and all the martyrs of dear Iran to be watching over my every action and behavior at every moment. They see us and expect things of us. God forbid that I should ever bring shame to the innocent martyrs and the people of Iran, and that I should join my companions with a clear conscience–companions for whose reunion I eagerly await. Minab 168- In memory of the children of Minab School.” (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 21, 2026 8:22 AM IST
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Tags: burgenstockemergency-sessiongenevahezbollahiranian-delegationisrael-conflictjd vancemou-implementationpeace-talksSwitzerlandUS Iran negotiationsUS Vice President

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Israel-Hezbollah conflict top priority for US, Iran in Switzerland talks amid opposing narratives on Strait of Hormuz

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Israel-Hezbollah conflict top priority for US, Iran in Switzerland talks amid opposing narratives on Strait of Hormuz
Israel-Hezbollah conflict top priority for US, Iran in Switzerland talks amid opposing narratives on Strait of Hormuz
Israel-Hezbollah conflict top priority for US, Iran in Switzerland talks amid opposing narratives on Strait of Hormuz
Israel-Hezbollah conflict top priority for US, Iran in Switzerland talks amid opposing narratives on Strait of Hormuz

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