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Home > World > IT, emerging tech, agriculture key focus as Japan industry leaders highlight deepening India partnership

IT, emerging tech, agriculture key focus as Japan industry leaders highlight deepening India partnership

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/japan-india-22-ministerial-scheduled-for-year-end-tokyo-backs-new-delhis-defence-tech-transfer-iea-bid20260702200016"> <p class="title">Japan-India "2+2" ministerial scheduled for year-end; Tokyo backs New Delhi's defence tech transfer, IEA bid</p> <a>

Japan-India "2+2" ministerial scheduled for year-end; Tokyo backs New Delhi's defence tech transfer, IEA bid

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Last updated: July 2, 2026 20:22:11 IST

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IT, emerging tech, agriculture key focus as Japan industry leaders highlight deepening India partnership

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Information technology, emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and agriculture emerged as key areas of collaboration as Japanese industry leaders highlighted growing business opportunities and stronger synergy with India during Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi’s maiden visit to the country.

Speaking on the sidelines of the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum in the national capital, industry representatives from both countries underlined the complementary strengths of India and Japan and expressed optimism about expanding cooperation across high-tech and rural economy sectors.

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Haruyuki Hiratani, CEO & CCO of Future Creation Company, said collaboration between Japan’s engineering expertise and India’s IT capabilities could drive innovation in emerging technologies.

“Japan is good at mechanical engineering. India is good at IT. By collaborating, we can manufacture IoT, the Internet of Things. This is a good partnership for Japan and India,” Hiratani said.

Highlighting India’s potential in deep-tech innovation, Kazuhiro Nakashoji, Founder and CEO of Yaqumo Inc., said the country offers a strong ecosystem for technology-driven startups.

“We believe India has huge potential, especially for a deep tech startup like us. India has amazing software engineers and scientists. PM Modi’s activities are great,” he said.

Kosuke Kiryu, Managing Director of Tanita India Pvt. Ltd, said Japanese companies are increasingly expanding their footprint in India, reflecting strengthening bilateral economic ties.

“The relationship between Japan and India is nice. Most of the Japanese companies want to invest more in India. The relationship is getting better and better year by year,” he said.

Emphasising technology convergence, Motoyuki Arai, Founder and CEO of Synspective Inc., said combining Japanese hardware strengths with Indian AI and analytics capabilities can create significant value.

“We have different types of advanced technologies: hardware technologies, AI and analytics technology. Indian companies have very good ones. So we can combine that advantage and build up value for both countries,” he said.

In the agriculture sector, Hidetake Akiba, Founder and CEO of Akiba Farm Holdings, said his company has begun operations in India, focusing on improving farmer incomes and milk production through innovative feed solutions.

“We have managed the farm in Japan for 140 years. We just started the farm business in India. Our focus is on supporting the local farmers to improve their income and also the production of milk using our original feed. We are trying to expand this business in India. We just started in Karnataka and Bengaluru. We are looking for the north, south and west areas,” he said.

The remarks reflect growing momentum in India-Japan ties, with both sides increasingly focusing on collaboration in IT, deep tech, agriculture, and innovation-driven sectors.

Earlier in the day, Japan announced 129 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with India at the Japan-India Joint Economic Forum, as business leaders from both countries highlighted growing investments in advanced technologies, clean energy and semiconductors, reflecting the deepening economic partnership between the two nations.

Addressing the forum in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Chairman and CEO Ishiguro Norihiko said, “Today, we are pleased to announce 129 MoUs between Japan and India.”

This comes as part of Takaichi’s three-day official visit to India from July 1 to July 3 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, during which she participated in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, where both leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 2, 2026 8:22 PM IST
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IT, emerging tech, agriculture key focus as Japan industry leaders highlight deepening India partnership

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IT, emerging tech, agriculture key focus as Japan industry leaders highlight deepening India partnership
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