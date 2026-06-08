Latifa bint Mohammed to begin visit to Sweden tomorrow, leading high-level delegation

Dubai [UAE], June 8 (ANI/WAM): Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, is set to begin a visit to the Kingdom of Sweden tomorrow, leading a high-level delegation of ministers and government officials.

The visit aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation, facilitate the exchange of expertise, and explore new avenues for forging sustainable partnerships across vital and future-oriented sectors.

The visit comes amid growing relations between the UAE and Sweden, marked by expanding cooperation across economic, cultural, social, and developmental fields. It seeks to strengthen institutional ties and foster partnerships that contribute to the sustainable development goals of both nations.

During the visit, Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed will hold talks with senior officials, decision-makers, business leaders and representatives from leading Swedish global corporations. The talks will focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation and partnerships in areas of mutual development priority. (ANI/WAM)

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