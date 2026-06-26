Mortal remains of 4 Indians out of 12 being repatriated from Ras Laffan: Indian Embassy in Doha

Doha [Qatar], June 26 (ANI): The mortal remains of 4 out of 12 Indian nationals who unfortunately passed away in the Ras Laffan incident are being repatriated to India, a statement by the Embassy of India in Doha said.

The embassy said they have kept the families and authorities informed.

In a post on X, the embassy said, “The mortal remains of 4 out of 12 Indian nationals who unfortunately passed away in Ras Laffan incident are being repatriated to India today. We hope to repatriate other mortal remains also soon. Embassy has kept the families and authorities informed. We thank the Qatari authorities as well as the Indian community organisations for their support and coordination. Embassy has also been in touch with Indians who are injured in the accident,” it said.

The mortal remains of 4 out of 12 Indian nationals who unfortunately passed away in Ras Laffan incident are being repatriated to India today. We hope to repatriate other mortal remains also soon. Embassy has kept the families and authorities informed. We thank the Qatari… pic.twitter.com/VrBHdNoguU — India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) June 25, 2026

Highlighting the close bilateral ties between New Delhi and Doha, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Wednesday detailed a key diplomatic outreach following a major industrial tragedy in the Gulf nation.

Jaiswal confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a phone call from the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who expressed deep grief over the loss of 12 Indian lives in a devastating accident at Ras Laffan Industrial City on Sunday night.

Addressing the media, Jaiswal stated, “We had a tragic accident in Qatar. We lost 12 Indian lives. Yesterday, the Prime Minister received a telephone call from His Highness the Emir of Qatar, who offered condolences on the loss of lives of Indian nationals in this tragic accident in the industrial city.”

The devastating incident unfolded on Sunday night, when 12 Indians were among 13 people killed in an explosion at an LNG facility in Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar. Reports indicated that the explosion at the Barzan local gas supply facility at Ras Laffan Industrial City, which is operated by QatarEnergy LNG, also injured 66 people, including Indians.

Expressing his gratitude for the international outreach, the Prime Minister had shared his thoughts on social media.

“I thank His Highness the Amir of Qatar for his phone call and condolences on the loss of lives of Indian nationals in the tragic accident at Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

According to official sources, the Prime Minister said he and the Emir of Qatar share the grief of the families who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. (ANI)

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