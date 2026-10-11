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Home > World > NBA Results

NBA Results

NBA Results

Written By:
Published: October 11, 2026 06:45:22 IST

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NBA Results

Oct 11 (Stats Perform) – Results from the NBA games on Saturday (home team in CAPS) TORONTO 114 LA Clippers 106

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 11, 2026 6:45 AM IST
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