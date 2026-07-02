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Home > World > Overnight missile and drone strikes on Kyiv: Report

Overnight missile and drone strikes on Kyiv: Report

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/irelands-eu-presidency-to-focus-on-security-competitiveness-india-eu-fta-ambassador-kevin-kelly20260701201049"> <p class="title">Ireland's EU Presidency to focus on security, competitiveness, India-EU FTA: Ambassador Kevin Kelly</p> <a>

Ireland's EU Presidency to focus on security, competitiveness, India-EU FTA: Ambassador Kevin Kelly

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Last updated: July 2, 2026 07:09:12 IST

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Overnight missile and drone strikes on Kyiv: Report

Kyiv [Ukraine], July 2 (ANI): Russia reportedly launched an overnight missile and drone strike on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, early Thursday (local time), triggering multiple explosions, fires and damage to residential buildings, as per the New York Times.

According to the news report, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had warned hours earlier that intelligence indicated Russia was preparing another “massive strike” on the capital. He urged residents to heed air-raid alarms and be “especially careful.”

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Air-raid sirens sounded across Kyiv late Wednesday night (local time), followed by waves of “attack” drones and ballistic missiles. Residents reported hearing sustained air-defence fire before a series of powerful explosions shook the city. Fires broke out in several locations, including a large blaze in the city centre.

Many residents sought refuge in subway stations, bringing sleeping bags and pets after authorities warned that a large-scale strike was imminent.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged people to remain in shelters as ballistic missiles entered Ukrainian airspace. According to The New York Times, another series of powerful explosions struck shortly before 2 a.m. (local time).

Klitschko later said emergency crews were responding to the collapse of a nine-story apartment building where people were believed to be trapped. Firefighters were also battling fires in at least two districts, including one on the roof of a hotel and another at a residential building.

The full extent of casualties was not immediately known, but Klitschko said five medical workers had been wounded.

The strike came as Ukraine has intensified long-range drone strikes on Moscow, targeted Russian fuel supplies and launched strikes on Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, in an effort to increase pressure on Moscow to end the war.

Speaking in Ireland before returning to Ukraine, Zelensky said, “Putin wants to keep fighting. That is why he must face conditions that make it impossible for him to keep this war going.”

Earlier on June 25, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned the US over its continued military assistance to Ukraine amid the conflict in Europe, noting that such actions by Washington could lead to “unforeseen consequences” for regional and global stability.

Speaking at a weekly press briefing, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow has repeatedly conveyed its concerns to Washington over the transfer of weapons to Ukraine, while also accusing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of displaying a “terrorist nature” over his recent remarks concerning Belarus.

“In our discussions with Washington, we have repeatedly emphasised that supplying military equipment to the Kyiv regime could have unforeseen consequences for stability both regionally and globally,” Zakharova said. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 2, 2026 7:09 AM IST
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Tags: drone attackexplosionsfireskyivmissile strikerussiaukrainevitali-klitschkoZelensky

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Overnight missile and drone strikes on Kyiv: Report

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