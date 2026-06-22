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Home > World > Pakistan Post restructuring sparks fresh unrest in country

Pakistan Post restructuring sparks fresh unrest in country

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/middle-east/idf-eliminates-october-7-abduction-suspect-islamic-jihad-nukhba-commander-in-southern-gaza-strike20260622060651"> <p class="title">IDF eliminates October 7 abduction suspect, Islamic Jihad Nukhba commander in southern Gaza strike</p> <a>

IDF eliminates October 7 abduction suspect, Islamic Jihad Nukhba commander in southern Gaza strike

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 22, 2026 07:10:12 IST

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Pakistan Post restructuring sparks fresh unrest in country

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], June 22 (ANI): A proposed restructuring plan of Pakistan Post has triggered strong opposition from postal employees, with workers’ unions warning of nationwide protests and a strike from July 1 if the reforms are not withdrawn, The Express Tribune reported.

According to The Express Tribune, the Postal Workers Federation Pakistan has expressed concern that the restructuring drive could lead to privatisation, downsizing, and closure of post offices, potentially undermining the country’s universal postal service obligations.

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The union has cautioned that the proposed changes could impact millions of people, particularly in rural and remote areas that depend heavily on postal services.

The federal government’s reform agenda is aimed at improving efficiency, reducing financial losses and modernising Pakistan Post operations.

The plan includes workforce rationalisation, closure of loss-making post offices, digitalisation of services and commercial use of postal assets, according to official documents, The Express Tribune reported.

Pakistan Post Headquarters has already begun collecting data from circle offices to facilitate the implementation of the restructuring plan.

As per official documents, the restructuring strategy proposes a workforce reduction of up to 30 per cent following a comprehensive review. It also suggests closing around 20 per cent of loss-making post offices, while staffing at headquarters and field formations could be reduced by up to 50 per cent, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Authorities have directed circle heads and the Additional Director General (Administration) to submit details of inactive extra-departmental branch post offices, surplus employees, vacant posts and their financial implications.

Under the reform programme, Pakistan Post is preparing a business plan through consultancy support, with Expressions of Interest being invited from firms.

Request for Proposal (RFP) and bidding processes are expected to be finalised within one month, while the appointment of a consultant is likely within three months, The Express Tribune reported.

The restructuring also focuses on expanding e-commerce and logistics services, with instructions issued to identify international partners and integrate WebOC and CDS systems to improve customs clearance and operational efficiency.

Digitalisation plans include automation of 2,761 post offices in three phases over six months, with 500 offices in the first phase, 1,000 in the second and 1,261 in the final phase, The Express Tribune reported.

The Pakistani government also plans to lease commercially viable postal properties and may appoint consultants or transaction advisers to maximise returns from state-owned assets.

A review of operational expenditure, including fuel, maintenance and use of official vehicles and motorcycles, has also been ordered.

Meanwhile, addressing an emergency meeting of postal unions, Postal Workers Federation Pakistan President Pervez Akhtar said the reforms would weaken the government’s constitutional responsibility under the Universal Service Obligation (USO).

He said withdrawal of subsidies could significantly affect postal services in underserved regions.

The federation said nearly 40 per cent of sanctioned posts remain vacant due to a prolonged recruitment ban despite population growth since 1988. It also said a USD 55 million digitalisation project launched in 2015 with financial assistance from the Korea Eximbank remained incomplete due to unmet conditions, The Express Tribune reported.

The union further argued that employees should not bear the burden of administrative shortcomings under the guise of reform and warned that downsizing or privatisation could disproportionately affect female employees.

It demanded continuation of the USO subsidy, immediate recruitment against vacant posts, withdrawal of privatisation plans and restoration of previously profitable services, warning of a nationwide strike from July 1 if demands are not met. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 22, 2026 7:10 AM IST
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Tags: july-1-protestNationwide Strikepakistan-postpost-office-closurepostal-privatisationpostal-reformsunion-oppositionworkforce reduction

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Pakistan Post restructuring sparks fresh unrest in country

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