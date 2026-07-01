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Home > World > Pakistan's power crisis deepens as heatwave, prolonged outages leave twin cities suffering

Pakistan's power crisis deepens as heatwave, prolonged outages leave twin cities suffering

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/tibetan-activists-protest-chinas-new-ethnic-unity-law20260701145806"> <p class="title">Tibetan activists protest China's new 'Ethnic Unity' law</p> <a>

Tibetan activists protest China's new 'Ethnic Unity' law

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Last updated: July 1, 2026 15:34:12 IST

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Pakistan's power crisis deepens as heatwave, prolonged outages leave twin cities suffering

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], July 1 (ANI): Residents of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have been pushed into severe hardship as scorching temperatures, high humidity, and prolonged electricity outages disrupted daily life across the twin cities. Unannounced power cuts by the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) left thousands without electricity during one of the hottest days of the season, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, the Pakistan Meteorological Department recorded a temperature of 40 degrees Celsius in Islamabad, while humidity levels of 43 per cent made conditions feel closer to 50 degrees Celsius.

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Unscheduled loadshedding began and continued across multiple neighbourhoods, forcing residents to endure sleepless nights and extreme discomfort.

Citizens expressed frustration over paying increasingly expensive electricity bills despite receiving an unreliable power supply. Many questioned why uninterrupted electricity could not be ensured even in areas with full bill recovery.

Residents also argued that despite the growing number of rooftop solar installations, authorities have failed to develop policies that could reduce dependence on the strained national grid during peak summer demand.

Repeated outages severely disrupted normal life. Businesses, factories, shops, students, and hospital patients were affected, while non-functional tubewells triggered water shortages in several localities.

Traffic signals also stopped working for extended periods, causing congestion on major roads.

Several residents complained that IESCO’s helpline remained unanswered and that local officials failed to respond to calls seeking updates about the outages. Many demanded a transparent loadshedding schedule instead of prolonged and unannounced power interruptions, as highlighted by Dawn.

Responding to the criticism, IESCO stated that the region was facing a 400-megawatt electricity shortfall due to insufficient supply from the national grid.

IESCO said electricity demand had risen sharply with the summer heat, forcing temporary load management until additional power became available.

It apologised for the inconvenience but did not specify when the normal electricity supply would be restored, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 1, 2026 3:34 PM IST
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Tags: electricity-supplyenergy-shortfallgrid-crisisheatwave-pakistaniesco-loadsheddingislamabad-loadshedding-crisispakistan-power-crisispower-outagesrawalpindi-blackoutsummer-heatwave

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Pakistan's power crisis deepens as heatwave, prolonged outages leave twin cities suffering

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Pakistan's power crisis deepens as heatwave, prolonged outages leave twin cities suffering

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Pakistan's power crisis deepens as heatwave, prolonged outages leave twin cities suffering
Pakistan's power crisis deepens as heatwave, prolonged outages leave twin cities suffering
Pakistan's power crisis deepens as heatwave, prolonged outages leave twin cities suffering
Pakistan's power crisis deepens as heatwave, prolonged outages leave twin cities suffering

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