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Home > World > PETRONAS CEO SAYS WE ARE LOOKING AT ECONOMIES PAYING $25-$28 MMTBU WITHOUT FLINCHING YET

PETRONAS CEO SAYS WE ARE LOOKING AT ECONOMIES PAYING $25-$28 MMTBU WITHOUT FLINCHING YET

PETRONAS CEO SAYS WE ARE LOOKING AT ECONOMIES PAYING $25-$28 MMTBU WITHOUT FLINCHING YET

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Published: October 5, 2026 20:19:08 IST

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PETRONAS CEO SAYS WE ARE LOOKING AT ECONOMIES PAYING $25-$28 MMTBU WITHOUT FLINCHING YET

PETRONAS CEO SAYS WE ARE LOOKING AT ECONOMIES PAYING $25-$28 MMTBU WITHOUT FLINCHING YET

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 5, 2026 8:19 PM IST
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PETRONAS CEO SAYS WE ARE LOOKING AT ECONOMIES PAYING $25-$28 MMTBU WITHOUT FLINCHING YET

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PETRONAS CEO SAYS WE ARE LOOKING AT ECONOMIES PAYING $25-$28 MMTBU WITHOUT FLINCHING YET

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PETRONAS CEO SAYS WE ARE LOOKING AT ECONOMIES PAYING $25-$28 MMTBU WITHOUT FLINCHING YET
PETRONAS CEO SAYS WE ARE LOOKING AT ECONOMIES PAYING $25-$28 MMTBU WITHOUT FLINCHING YET
PETRONAS CEO SAYS WE ARE LOOKING AT ECONOMIES PAYING $25-$28 MMTBU WITHOUT FLINCHING YET
PETRONAS CEO SAYS WE ARE LOOKING AT ECONOMIES PAYING $25-$28 MMTBU WITHOUT FLINCHING YET

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