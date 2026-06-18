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Home > World > PM Modi meets CEO of CMA CGM Group Rodolphe Saade in Paris

PM Modi meets CEO of CMA CGM Group Rodolphe Saade in Paris

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/europe/pm-modi-meets-mistral-ai-ceo-co-founder-arthur-mensch-in-paris20260618160921"> <p class="title">PM Modi meets Mistral AI CEO, co-founder Arthur Mensch in Paris</p> <a>

PM Modi meets Mistral AI CEO, co-founder Arthur Mensch in Paris

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 18, 2026 16:28:12 IST

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PM Modi meets CEO of CMA CGM Group Rodolphe Saade in Paris

Paris [France], June 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Rodolphe Saade, Chairman & CEO, CMA CGM Group, on Thursday in Paris, France.

The high-level meeting took place during the Prime Minister’s visit to the French capital.

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The CMA CGM Group is a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions. The world’s 3rd largest shipping company, CMA CGM, serves more than 420 ports across 5 continents with a fleet of over 650 vessels.

Earlier, the PM also held meetings with Benoit Bazin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Saint-Gobain, Martin Sion, the Chief Executive Officer of Alstom and Arthur Mensch, Co-founder and CEO, Mistral AI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Paris on Wednesday (local time) for the final leg of his visit to France

The PM’s visit comes after his participation in the G7 Summit in Evian, where he held a series of meetings and discussions on key global issues, including governance, artificial intelligence (AI) and cooperation with the Global South.

Upon his arrival in the French capital, Prime Minister Modi received a warm welcome from members of the Indian community gathered at his hotel. Enthusiastic supporters greeted the Prime Minister with cheers and expressions of support as he began his engagements in Paris.

“Reached Paris a short while ago to a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora. I am proud of their efforts in bringing India and France closer. The India-France partnership is vital for the progress of our planet,” PM Modi posted on X.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron are scheduled to participate in a series of high-level sessions at VivaTech, Europe’s largest technology and startup event, where he is expected to highlight India’s growing innovation ecosystem and technological advancements.

This joint participation will culminate in a keynote address expected to underscore India’s expanding footprint as an international hub for digital transformation and innovation.

Beyond the tech summit, the Prime Minister’s itinerary in Paris features a strong focus on community engagement. The PM is also scheduled to address members of the Indian community during a special diaspora event.

The Paris leg of his visit will draw to a close with a massive diaspora reception, featuring cultural showcases that celebrate India’s diverse and vibrant heritage. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 18, 2026 4:28 PM IST
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Tags: aialstomcma-cgmemmanuel macronfranceg7mistral-ainarendra modiParisrodolphe-saadesaint-gobainvivatech

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PM Modi meets CEO of CMA CGM Group Rodolphe Saade in Paris

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PM Modi meets CEO of CMA CGM Group Rodolphe Saade in Paris
PM Modi meets CEO of CMA CGM Group Rodolphe Saade in Paris
PM Modi meets CEO of CMA CGM Group Rodolphe Saade in Paris
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