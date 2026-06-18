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Home > World > RPT – ANTHROPIC FLOATS PROPOSAL TO US COMMERCE SECRETARY HOWARD LUTNICK TO END US BAN OF POWERFUL ‘MYTHOS,’ ‘FABLE’ AI MODELS – NYP

RPT – ANTHROPIC FLOATS PROPOSAL TO US COMMERCE SECRETARY HOWARD LUTNICK TO END US BAN OF POWERFUL ‘MYTHOS,’ ‘FABLE’ AI MODELS – NYP

RPT – ANTHROPIC FLOATS PROPOSAL TO US COMMERCE SECRETARY HOWARD LUTNICK TO END US BAN OF POWERFUL ‘MYTHOS,’ ‘FABLE’ AI MODELS – NYP

Written By: Editorial Webdesk
Published: June 18, 2026 23:46:04 IST

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RPT – ANTHROPIC FLOATS PROPOSAL TO US COMMERCE SECRETARY HOWARD LUTNICK TO END US BAN OF POWERFUL ‘MYTHOS,’ ‘FABLE’ AI MODELS – NYP

RPT – ANTHROPIC FLOATS PROPOSAL TO US COMMERCE SECRETARY HOWARD LUTNICK TO END US BAN OF POWERFUL ‘MYTHOS,’ ‘FABLE’ AI MODELS – NYP

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 18, 2026 11:46 PM IST
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RPT – ANTHROPIC FLOATS PROPOSAL TO US COMMERCE SECRETARY HOWARD LUTNICK TO END US BAN OF POWERFUL ‘MYTHOS,’ ‘FABLE’ AI MODELS – NYP

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RPT – ANTHROPIC FLOATS PROPOSAL TO US COMMERCE SECRETARY HOWARD LUTNICK TO END US BAN OF POWERFUL ‘MYTHOS,’ ‘FABLE’ AI MODELS – NYP
RPT – ANTHROPIC FLOATS PROPOSAL TO US COMMERCE SECRETARY HOWARD LUTNICK TO END US BAN OF POWERFUL ‘MYTHOS,’ ‘FABLE’ AI MODELS – NYP
RPT – ANTHROPIC FLOATS PROPOSAL TO US COMMERCE SECRETARY HOWARD LUTNICK TO END US BAN OF POWERFUL ‘MYTHOS,’ ‘FABLE’ AI MODELS – NYP
RPT – ANTHROPIC FLOATS PROPOSAL TO US COMMERCE SECRETARY HOWARD LUTNICK TO END US BAN OF POWERFUL ‘MYTHOS,’ ‘FABLE’ AI MODELS – NYP

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