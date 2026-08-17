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Home > World > RUSSIA ATTACKED PORT INFRASTRUCTURE IN UKRAINE'S IZMAIL DISTRICT OVERNIGHT, AUTHORITIES SAY

RUSSIA ATTACKED PORT INFRASTRUCTURE IN UKRAINE'S IZMAIL DISTRICT OVERNIGHT, AUTHORITIES SAY

RUSSIA ATTACKED PORT INFRASTRUCTURE IN UKRAINE'S IZMAIL DISTRICT OVERNIGHT, AUTHORITIES SAY

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Published: August 17, 2026 10:51:05 IST

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RUSSIA ATTACKED PORT INFRASTRUCTURE IN UKRAINE'S IZMAIL DISTRICT OVERNIGHT, AUTHORITIES SAY

RUSSIA ATTACKED PORT INFRASTRUCTURE IN UKRAINE'S IZMAIL DISTRICT OVERNIGHT, AUTHORITIES SAY

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 17, 2026 10:51 AM IST
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RUSSIA ATTACKED PORT INFRASTRUCTURE IN UKRAINE'S IZMAIL DISTRICT OVERNIGHT, AUTHORITIES SAY

RUSSIA ATTACKED PORT INFRASTRUCTURE IN UKRAINE'S IZMAIL DISTRICT OVERNIGHT, AUTHORITIES SAY

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RUSSIA ATTACKED PORT INFRASTRUCTURE IN UKRAINE'S IZMAIL DISTRICT OVERNIGHT, AUTHORITIES SAY

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RUSSIA ATTACKED PORT INFRASTRUCTURE IN UKRAINE'S IZMAIL DISTRICT OVERNIGHT, AUTHORITIES SAY
RUSSIA ATTACKED PORT INFRASTRUCTURE IN UKRAINE'S IZMAIL DISTRICT OVERNIGHT, AUTHORITIES SAY
RUSSIA ATTACKED PORT INFRASTRUCTURE IN UKRAINE'S IZMAIL DISTRICT OVERNIGHT, AUTHORITIES SAY
RUSSIA ATTACKED PORT INFRASTRUCTURE IN UKRAINE'S IZMAIL DISTRICT OVERNIGHT, AUTHORITIES SAY

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