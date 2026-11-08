SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS IT INTERCEPTED AND DESTROYED TWO CRUISE MISSILES IN RIYADH AND SOUTHERN REGION

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS IT INTERCEPTED AND DESTROYED TWO CRUISE MISSILES IN RIYADH AND SOUTHERN REGION

SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS IT INTERCEPTED AND DESTROYED TWO CRUISE MISSILES IN RIYADH AND SOUTHERN REGION

SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS IT INTERCEPTED AND DESTROYED TWO CRUISE MISSILES IN RIYADH AND SOUTHERN REGION

Written By:
Published: November 8, 2026 11:38:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS IT INTERCEPTED AND DESTROYED TWO CRUISE MISSILES IN RIYADH AND SOUTHERN REGION

SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS IT INTERCEPTED AND DESTROYED TWO CRUISE MISSILES IN RIYADH AND SOUTHERN REGION

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 8, 2026 11:38 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

BRIEF-Raya Holding Board Approves Granting Raya Foods An Interest-Free Loan Of EGP 250 Mln

BRIEF-Misr Cement 9-Month Consol Profit EGP 2.29 Bln

UPDATE 2-Taiwan's Foxconn bullish on outlook but warns about supply chain tightness

BRIEF-Kalmar: TTI Algeciras Deepens Long-Term Partnership With Company

UPDATE 1-Allianz Q3 net profit drops 2% but better than expected

LATEST NEWS

Alphabet's debut Hong Kong, Singapore bond sales draw over $7 billion in orders

Magellanic Cloud Announces Readiness of UAV Facility Premises (Counter-Drone) Under Joint Venture; Phased Operational Rollout Planned

Fritz rallies past Norrie to reach Stockholm quarter-finals

Nvidia's Asian supply chain prepares for life after Huang

Nvidia's Asian supply chain prepares for life after Huang

The Work Behind Every Society: How NoBrokerHood Keeps 25,000+ Communities Running

Fritz rallies past Norrie to reach Stockholm quarter-finals

Analysis-Investors worry the AI trade needs Nvidia's Huang and its largesse

Analysis-Investors worry the AI trade needs Nvidia's Huang and its largesse

Rajesh Power Delivers Robust H1 FY27 Performance: Revenue Soars 46%, PAT Surges 35%; Aggregate Order Book Of ~Rs 4,000 Crore Ensures Strong Visibility

SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS IT INTERCEPTED AND DESTROYED TWO CRUISE MISSILES IN RIYADH AND SOUTHERN REGION

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS IT INTERCEPTED AND DESTROYED TWO CRUISE MISSILES IN RIYADH AND SOUTHERN REGION

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS IT INTERCEPTED AND DESTROYED TWO CRUISE MISSILES IN RIYADH AND SOUTHERN REGION
SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS IT INTERCEPTED AND DESTROYED TWO CRUISE MISSILES IN RIYADH AND SOUTHERN REGION
SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS IT INTERCEPTED AND DESTROYED TWO CRUISE MISSILES IN RIYADH AND SOUTHERN REGION
SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS IT INTERCEPTED AND DESTROYED TWO CRUISE MISSILES IN RIYADH AND SOUTHERN REGION

QUICK LINKS