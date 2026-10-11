SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS PROJECTILE FELL IN VICINITY OF KING FAHD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN DAMMAM

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS PROJECTILE FELL IN VICINITY OF KING FAHD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN DAMMAM

SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS PROJECTILE FELL IN VICINITY OF KING FAHD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN DAMMAM

SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS PROJECTILE FELL IN VICINITY OF KING FAHD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN DAMMAM

Written By:
Published: October 11, 2026 02:26:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS PROJECTILE FELL IN VICINITY OF KING FAHD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN DAMMAM

SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS PROJECTILE FELL IN VICINITY OF KING FAHD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN DAMMAM

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 11, 2026 2:26 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

South Carolina stuns No. 16 Florida as LaNorris Sellers provides five TDs

UPDATE 2-Primera División Results

BRIEF-Roche Presents New Phase Iii One-Year Data For Vamikibart In Uveitic Macular Edema

UPDATE 3-Primeira Liga Standings

UPDATE 23-NCAAF Results

LATEST NEWS

Al Hilal give Al Ittihad their first loss of the season

Al Hilal give Al Ittihad their first loss of the season

Al Hilal give Al Ittihad their first loss of the season

UPDATE 23-NCAAF Results

UPDATE 22-NCAAF Results

Saudi-Led coalition says projectile fell in vicinity of Dammam airport

UPDATE 2-Eredivisie Top Scorers

Spain's two early goals hold up in shutout win over USWNT

SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS PROJECTILE FELL IN VICINITY OF KING FAHD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN DAMMAM

UPDATE 3-Serie A Top Scorers

SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS PROJECTILE FELL IN VICINITY OF KING FAHD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN DAMMAM

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS PROJECTILE FELL IN VICINITY OF KING FAHD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN DAMMAM

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS PROJECTILE FELL IN VICINITY OF KING FAHD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN DAMMAM
SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS PROJECTILE FELL IN VICINITY OF KING FAHD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN DAMMAM
SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS PROJECTILE FELL IN VICINITY OF KING FAHD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN DAMMAM
SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS PROJECTILE FELL IN VICINITY OF KING FAHD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN DAMMAM

QUICK LINKS