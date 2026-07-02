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Home > World > Taiwan detects 22 sorties of Chinese aircraft around itself

Taiwan detects 22 sorties of Chinese aircraft around itself

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pm-modi-japan-pm-hold-talks-on-full-spectrum-of-india-japan-ties-at-16th-india-japan-annual-summit20260702151322"> <p class="title">PM Modi, Japan PM hold talks on full spectrum of India-Japan ties at 16th India-Japan Annual Summit</p> <a>

PM Modi, Japan PM hold talks on full spectrum of India-Japan ties at 16th India-Japan Annual Summit

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Last updated: July 2, 2026 15:35:12 IST

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Taiwan detects 22 sorties of Chinese aircraft around itself

Taipei [Taiwan], July 2 (ANI): Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence detected the presence of 22 sorties of Chinese military aircraft around itself on Thursday.

Of the 22, 20 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, central, and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

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In a post on X, the MND said, “Overall, 22 sorties of various types of PLA aircraft (including J-16, H-6, and KJ-500 aircraft) were detected from 0653 hours today. 20 out of 22 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, central, and southwestern ADIZ before heading to the western Pacific to conduct joint air-sea training and long-distance flights. The ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly.”

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2072604744653402210?s=20

Earlier in the day, the MND detected the presence of five sorties of Chinese military aircraft, six naval vessels and five official ships around its territorial waters. Of the five, two crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern part Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, the MND said, “5 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 5 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 5 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded.”

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2072485408181715282?s=20

Meanwhile, Focus Taiwan reported how earlier in June, Taiwan’s first domestically built submarine departed from the Port of Kaohsiung for its latest round of sea trials that included dive tests.

Citing the Military News Agency, Focus Taiwan said that the trial marked the submarine’s 15th sea trial overall and ninth submerged navigation test.

The development comes amid the backdrop of China continuing to increase the intensity of its military activity around Taiwan.

China’s claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan’s status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China’s claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty’s annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 2, 2026 3:35 PM IST
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Tags: adizaircraft-sortieschinese militaryh-6pla-aircrafttaiwantaiwan-defence

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Taiwan detects 22 sorties of Chinese aircraft around itself

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Taiwan detects 22 sorties of Chinese aircraft around itself
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