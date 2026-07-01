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Home > World > Trump briefed on all-out war options against Iran but sticks with talks: Report

Trump briefed on all-out war options against Iran but sticks with talks: Report

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/us/jd-vance-dismisses-irans-peace-talks-denial-as-persian-tactic-claims-us-holds-all-the-cards20260701133136"> <p class="title">JD Vance dismisses Iran's peace talks denial as "Persian tactic", claims US holds "all the cards"</p> <a>

JD Vance dismisses Iran's peace talks denial as "Persian tactic", claims US holds "all the cards"

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Last updated: July 1, 2026 14:04:14 IST

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Trump briefed on all-out war options against Iran but sticks with talks: Report

Washington, DC [US], July 1 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has contemplated the resumption of extensive military strikes against Iran in recent days but has opted, for the time being, to persist with diplomatic negotiations, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing US officials acquainted with the deliberations.

According to the report, Trump conducted several discussions with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine regarding whether the United States should walk away from nuclear talks with Tehran and pivot back to full-scale military action.

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The high-level talks reportedly centred on whether Washington ought to “finish the job” by initiating a fresh wave of offensives against Iran.

However, officials indicated that Trump believes launching renewed military operations at this juncture could potentially disrupt the ongoing negotiations and diminish the prospects of clinching a definitive agreement to dismantle Iran’s nuclear programme.

The report further noted that Trump has informed aides of his willingness to allow the negotiations to extend beyond the looming August 18 deadline set for achieving a nuclear pact, thereby granting diplomacy additional time despite the sluggish momentum of the talks.

While discarding a wider military campaign for the present moment, the US President is said to endorse limited retaliatory strikes should Tehran breach the current understanding established between the two nations. This positioning comes on the heels of a recent volley of attacks that briefly jeopardised a fragile ceasefire brokered earlier this month.

“They’re agreeing to everything that I want, and they have to,” Trump told reporters last week. “Otherwise, we just go back and do what we have to do.”

US Vice President JD Vance mirrored this firm stance during an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, stating that the administration would press ahead with negotiations but maintained “a lot of optionality” if diplomatic tracks ultimately collapsed.

Concurrently, Trump’s Middle East envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Doha to participate in another round of indirect negotiations with Iranian delegates via Qatari mediators, the report added.

The diplomatic dialogue remains gridlocked over multiple contentious issues, including Tehran’s demand to levy service fees on maritime vessels traversing the strategic Strait of Hormuz, alongside deep fractures over the exact restrictions to be placed on Iran’s nuclear programme.

The report highlighted that top Pentagon officials have persistently presented Trump with structured military alternatives in the event that diplomacy breaks down entirely. Nevertheless, the President has repeatedly paused before sanctioning another full-scale offensive since consenting to a ceasefire earlier this year, despite his previous public warnings of severe military repercussions if Iran targeted American personnel.

In contrast to the American diplomatic push, Iran on Tuesday stated that it would not hold meetings with the top US envoys who had journeyed to the region following the recent flare-up of hostilities, injecting fresh uncertainty into the prospects of securing a durable peace between the two adversaries. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 1, 2026 2:04 PM IST
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Tags: Donald Trump IranIran nuclear talksJD Vance Iranstrait-hormuz-disputetehran-nuclear-programmetrump-iran-talkstrump-military-strikesUS Iran diplomacyUS Iran negotiationsUS-Iran Ceasefire

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Trump briefed on all-out war options against Iran but sticks with talks: Report

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Trump briefed on all-out war options against Iran but sticks with talks: Report

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Trump briefed on all-out war options against Iran but sticks with talks: Report
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Trump briefed on all-out war options against Iran but sticks with talks: Report
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