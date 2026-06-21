Trump says "multiple individuals" arrested for alleged vandalism of Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

Washington DC [US], June 21 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said that multiple individuals have been arrested for allegedly vandalising the Reflecting Pool located between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument in the US capital.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the arrests were made by the United States Park Police and described the alleged acts as serious crimes involving damage to national monuments.

“The United States Park Police have arrested multiple individuals for vandalizing our Nations magnificent Reflecting Pool. Who would do such a thing? These are very serious crimes having to do with the destruction of National Monuments. Years in jail! Work will begin immediately on its repair,” the post read.

According to The Washington Post, Olympic cyclist David Hearn was arrested by US Park Police on a misdemeanour charge of destruction of government property after an incident at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Friday.

Hearn had stopped by the site following a 52-mile bike ride around Hains Point to see the recently refurbished pool. He noticed a section of the new “American flag blue” liner had become detached from the bottom of the pool.

He told authorities he reached into the water to feel the material. Shortly after, as he was preparing to leave the area, he was taken into custody by the US Park Police.

He is scheduled to appear in DC Superior Court on July 9, as reported by The Washington Post.

The President’s remarks came days after he alleged that vandals had damaged parts of the recently renovated Reflecting Pool and surrounding areas.

In an earlier Truth Social post on Friday, Trump said his administration had undertaken extensive restoration work across Washington, DC, including the refurbishment of monuments, memorials, statues and fountains.

“We’ve cleaned, renovated, and beautified over 45 Monuments and Memorials, 28 Statues, and 22 Fountains in Washington, D.C.,” Trump said, adding that the city had become significantly safer compared to when he assumed office.

Trump alleged that individuals had damaged the grass surrounding the Reflecting Pool and attempted to harm the pool’s newly installed interior surface. He also claimed that substances similar to chemicals previously used on the National Mall had been used in an effort to damage the landmark.

The President further stated that law enforcement authorities had been actively investigating the incident and expressed confidence that repairs to the affected area would be completed soon.

The Reflecting Pool, one of Washington’s most recognisable landmarks, stretches between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument and attracts millions of visitors each year.

Authorities have not yet released additional details regarding the arrests of others those taken into custody. (ANI)

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