U.S. MILITARY: CENTCOM FORCES DISABLED MOZAMBIQUE-FLAGGED M/T LAVINE IN GULF OF OMAN ON JULY 24

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > U.S. MILITARY: CENTCOM FORCES DISABLED MOZAMBIQUE-FLAGGED M/T LAVINE IN GULF OF OMAN ON JULY 24

U.S. MILITARY: CENTCOM FORCES DISABLED MOZAMBIQUE-FLAGGED M/T LAVINE IN GULF OF OMAN ON JULY 24

U.S. MILITARY: CENTCOM FORCES DISABLED MOZAMBIQUE-FLAGGED M/T LAVINE IN GULF OF OMAN ON JULY 24

Written By:
Published: July 26, 2026 03:06:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

U.S. MILITARY: CENTCOM FORCES DISABLED MOZAMBIQUE-FLAGGED M/T LAVINE IN GULF OF OMAN ON JULY 24

U.S. MILITARY: CENTCOM FORCES DISABLED MOZAMBIQUE-FLAGGED M/T LAVINE IN GULF OF OMAN ON JULY 24

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 26, 2026 3:06 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

UPDATE 1-Berlin Pride parade called off after car hits crowds, police say

Athletics activate star Nick Kurtz (thumb) from IL

UPDATE 1-Speaking alongside Putin, Kazakh president calls for freeze of Ukraine war

CHRISTOPHER STREET DAY IN BERLIN CALLED OFF AFTER CAR CRASHED INTO CROWD AT BERLIN TIERGARTEN, SAYS BILD NEWSPAPER

Jerry Kelly ties Cameron Percy atop Senior Open leaderboard

LATEST NEWS

U.S. MILITARY: CENTCOM FORCES DISABLED MOZAMBIQUE-FLAGGED M/T LAVINE IN GULF OF OMAN ON JULY 24

Argentines have 'The Malvinas are Argentine' World Cup message printed

Argentines have 'The Malvinas are Argentine' World Cup message printed

Argentines have 'The Malvinas are Argentine' World Cup message printed

Argentines have 'The Malvinas are Argentine' World Cup message printed

Nasdaq falls on angst over AI spending ahead of earnings reports

"Beda Bro" – Lulu Mall Bengaluru Joins Hands With Bengaluru City Police For Anti-Drug Awareness Rally

Argentines have 'The Malvinas are Argentine' World Cup message printed

Jerry Kelly ties Cameron Percy atop Senior Open leaderboard

US appeals court blocks part of Texas children's online safety law

U.S. MILITARY: CENTCOM FORCES DISABLED MOZAMBIQUE-FLAGGED M/T LAVINE IN GULF OF OMAN ON JULY 24

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

U.S. MILITARY: CENTCOM FORCES DISABLED MOZAMBIQUE-FLAGGED M/T LAVINE IN GULF OF OMAN ON JULY 24

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

U.S. MILITARY: CENTCOM FORCES DISABLED MOZAMBIQUE-FLAGGED M/T LAVINE IN GULF OF OMAN ON JULY 24
U.S. MILITARY: CENTCOM FORCES DISABLED MOZAMBIQUE-FLAGGED M/T LAVINE IN GULF OF OMAN ON JULY 24
U.S. MILITARY: CENTCOM FORCES DISABLED MOZAMBIQUE-FLAGGED M/T LAVINE IN GULF OF OMAN ON JULY 24
U.S. MILITARY: CENTCOM FORCES DISABLED MOZAMBIQUE-FLAGGED M/T LAVINE IN GULF OF OMAN ON JULY 24

QUICK LINKS