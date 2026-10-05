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Home > World > UEFA Nations League Results

UEFA Nations League Results

UEFA Nations League Results

Written By:
Published: October 5, 2026 23:26:12 IST

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UEFA Nations League Results

Oct 5 (OPTA) – Results and fixtures for the UEFA Nations League on Monday (start times are CET) League C —————————————————– Cyprus (0) 2 Latvia (0) 1 Montenegro v

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 5, 2026 11:26 PM IST
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UEFA Nations League Results

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