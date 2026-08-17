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Home > World > UKRAINE'S MISSILE ATTACK KILLS SIX IN RUSSIA'S BELGOROD REGION, ACTING GOVERNOR SAYS

UKRAINE'S MISSILE ATTACK KILLS SIX IN RUSSIA'S BELGOROD REGION, ACTING GOVERNOR SAYS

UKRAINE'S MISSILE ATTACK KILLS SIX IN RUSSIA'S BELGOROD REGION, ACTING GOVERNOR SAYS

Written By:
Published: August 17, 2026 10:00:05 IST

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UKRAINE'S MISSILE ATTACK KILLS SIX IN RUSSIA'S BELGOROD REGION, ACTING GOVERNOR SAYS

UKRAINE'S MISSILE ATTACK KILLS SIX IN RUSSIA'S BELGOROD REGION, ACTING GOVERNOR SAYS

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 17, 2026 10:00 AM IST
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UKRAINE'S MISSILE ATTACK KILLS SIX IN RUSSIA'S BELGOROD REGION, ACTING GOVERNOR SAYS

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UKRAINE'S MISSILE ATTACK KILLS SIX IN RUSSIA'S BELGOROD REGION, ACTING GOVERNOR SAYS

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UKRAINE'S MISSILE ATTACK KILLS SIX IN RUSSIA'S BELGOROD REGION, ACTING GOVERNOR SAYS
UKRAINE'S MISSILE ATTACK KILLS SIX IN RUSSIA'S BELGOROD REGION, ACTING GOVERNOR SAYS
UKRAINE'S MISSILE ATTACK KILLS SIX IN RUSSIA'S BELGOROD REGION, ACTING GOVERNOR SAYS
UKRAINE'S MISSILE ATTACK KILLS SIX IN RUSSIA'S BELGOROD REGION, ACTING GOVERNOR SAYS

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