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Home > World > UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY: NORTH KOREA PREPARES TO DEPLOY ANOTHER 10,000 TROOPS TO RUSSIA

UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY: NORTH KOREA PREPARES TO DEPLOY ANOTHER 10,000 TROOPS TO RUSSIA

UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY: NORTH KOREA PREPARES TO DEPLOY ANOTHER 10,000 TROOPS TO RUSSIA

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Published: September 29, 2026 03:16:05 IST

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UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY: NORTH KOREA PREPARES TO DEPLOY ANOTHER 10,000 TROOPS TO RUSSIA

UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY: NORTH KOREA PREPARES TO DEPLOY ANOTHER 10,000 TROOPS TO RUSSIA

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 29, 2026 3:16 AM IST
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UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY: NORTH KOREA PREPARES TO DEPLOY ANOTHER 10,000 TROOPS TO RUSSIA

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UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY: NORTH KOREA PREPARES TO DEPLOY ANOTHER 10,000 TROOPS TO RUSSIA

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UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY: NORTH KOREA PREPARES TO DEPLOY ANOTHER 10,000 TROOPS TO RUSSIA
UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY: NORTH KOREA PREPARES TO DEPLOY ANOTHER 10,000 TROOPS TO RUSSIA
UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY: NORTH KOREA PREPARES TO DEPLOY ANOTHER 10,000 TROOPS TO RUSSIA
UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY: NORTH KOREA PREPARES TO DEPLOY ANOTHER 10,000 TROOPS TO RUSSIA

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