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Home > World > UNIPOL – ECB AND BANK OF ITALY GRANT AUTHORISATIONS TO EXCEED 20% OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS AND ACQUISITION OF DE FACTO CONTROL OF BPER BANCA

UNIPOL – ECB AND BANK OF ITALY GRANT AUTHORISATIONS TO EXCEED 20% OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS AND ACQUISITION OF DE FACTO CONTROL OF BPER BANCA

UNIPOL – ECB AND BANK OF ITALY GRANT AUTHORISATIONS TO EXCEED 20% OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS AND ACQUISITION OF DE FACTO CONTROL OF BPER BANCA

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Published: October 9, 2026 23:28:12 IST

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UNIPOL – ECB AND BANK OF ITALY GRANT AUTHORISATIONS TO EXCEED 20% OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS AND ACQUISITION OF DE FACTO CONTROL OF BPER BANCA

UNIPOL – ECB AND BANK OF ITALY GRANT AUTHORISATIONS TO EXCEED 20% OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS AND ACQUISITION OF DE FACTO CONTROL OF BPER BANCA

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 9, 2026 11:28 PM IST
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UNIPOL – ECB AND BANK OF ITALY GRANT AUTHORISATIONS TO EXCEED 20% OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS AND ACQUISITION OF DE FACTO CONTROL OF BPER BANCA

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UNIPOL – ECB AND BANK OF ITALY GRANT AUTHORISATIONS TO EXCEED 20% OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS AND ACQUISITION OF DE FACTO CONTROL OF BPER BANCA

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UNIPOL – ECB AND BANK OF ITALY GRANT AUTHORISATIONS TO EXCEED 20% OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS AND ACQUISITION OF DE FACTO CONTROL OF BPER BANCA
UNIPOL – ECB AND BANK OF ITALY GRANT AUTHORISATIONS TO EXCEED 20% OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS AND ACQUISITION OF DE FACTO CONTROL OF BPER BANCA
UNIPOL – ECB AND BANK OF ITALY GRANT AUTHORISATIONS TO EXCEED 20% OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS AND ACQUISITION OF DE FACTO CONTROL OF BPER BANCA
UNIPOL – ECB AND BANK OF ITALY GRANT AUTHORISATIONS TO EXCEED 20% OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS AND ACQUISITION OF DE FACTO CONTROL OF BPER BANCA

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