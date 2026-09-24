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Home > World > UNITED NATIONS-NETANYAHU: TELLS SYRIAN PRESIDENT THE JEWS HAVE BEEN IN THE GOLAN HEIGHTS SINCE THE TIME OF MOSES

UNITED NATIONS-NETANYAHU: TELLS SYRIAN PRESIDENT THE JEWS HAVE BEEN IN THE GOLAN HEIGHTS SINCE THE TIME OF MOSES

UNITED NATIONS-NETANYAHU: TELLS SYRIAN PRESIDENT THE JEWS HAVE BEEN IN THE GOLAN HEIGHTS SINCE THE TIME OF MOSES

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Published: September 24, 2026 23:39:11 IST

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UNITED NATIONS-NETANYAHU: TELLS SYRIAN PRESIDENT THE JEWS HAVE BEEN IN THE GOLAN HEIGHTS SINCE THE TIME OF MOSES

UNITED NATIONS-NETANYAHU: TELLS SYRIAN PRESIDENT THE JEWS HAVE BEEN IN THE GOLAN HEIGHTS SINCE THE TIME OF MOSES

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 24, 2026 11:39 PM IST
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UNITED NATIONS-NETANYAHU: TELLS SYRIAN PRESIDENT THE JEWS HAVE BEEN IN THE GOLAN HEIGHTS SINCE THE TIME OF MOSES

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UNITED NATIONS-NETANYAHU: TELLS SYRIAN PRESIDENT THE JEWS HAVE BEEN IN THE GOLAN HEIGHTS SINCE THE TIME OF MOSES

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UNITED NATIONS-NETANYAHU: TELLS SYRIAN PRESIDENT THE JEWS HAVE BEEN IN THE GOLAN HEIGHTS SINCE THE TIME OF MOSES
UNITED NATIONS-NETANYAHU: TELLS SYRIAN PRESIDENT THE JEWS HAVE BEEN IN THE GOLAN HEIGHTS SINCE THE TIME OF MOSES
UNITED NATIONS-NETANYAHU: TELLS SYRIAN PRESIDENT THE JEWS HAVE BEEN IN THE GOLAN HEIGHTS SINCE THE TIME OF MOSES
UNITED NATIONS-NETANYAHU: TELLS SYRIAN PRESIDENT THE JEWS HAVE BEEN IN THE GOLAN HEIGHTS SINCE THE TIME OF MOSES

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