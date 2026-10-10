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Home > World > UPDATE 2-WNBA Results

UPDATE 2-WNBA Results

UPDATE 2-WNBA Results

Written By:
Published: October 10, 2026 09:35:11 IST

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UPDATE 2-WNBA Results

Oct 10 (Stats Perform) – Results from the WNBA games on Friday (home team in CAPS) Atlanta 85 NEW YORK 83 87 LAS VEGAS 77 (OT)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 10, 2026 9:35 AM IST
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UPDATE 2-WNBA Results
UPDATE 2-WNBA Results
UPDATE 2-WNBA Results
UPDATE 2-WNBA Results

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