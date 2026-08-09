UPDATE 3-Primeira Liga Standings

Aug 8 (OPTA) – Standings for the Primeira Liga on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Arouca 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ……………………………….. 2 Marítimo 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ………………………………..

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