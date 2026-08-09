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Home > World > UPDATE 3-Primeira Liga Standings

UPDATE 3-Primeira Liga Standings

UPDATE 3-Primeira Liga Standings

Written By:
Published: August 9, 2026 02:55:19 IST

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UPDATE 3-Primeira Liga Standings

Aug 8 (OPTA) – Standings for the Primeira Liga on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Arouca 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ……………………………….. 2 Marítimo 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ………………………………..

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 9, 2026 2:55 AM IST
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UPDATE 3-Primeira Liga Standings

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UPDATE 3-Primeira Liga Standings

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NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

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UPDATE 3-Primeira Liga Standings
UPDATE 3-Primeira Liga Standings
UPDATE 3-Primeira Liga Standings
UPDATE 3-Primeira Liga Standings

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